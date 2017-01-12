International Round-up: Prospective government criticised by political commentators

Political commentators across Europe have hailed Socialdemokratiet’s victory in the 2019 Danish General Election as a game-changer for the continent – and a little bit cynical as well.

An unapologetic approach

The party’s hard-line, anti-immigration stance was “unapologetic” in its bid to win back voters from the right, reported vice.com, and it showed “how much Europe has normalised anti-immigrant politics”.

“It has important ramifications for the future of left-wing parties elsewhere in Europe,” Alberto-Horst Neidhardt, a policy analyst at the European Policy Center, told vice.com.

“Virtually all left-wing parties, to differing degrees, have been positioning themselves further to the right on immigration policies, but Denmark’s Social Democrats have pushed it even further than anyone else.”

An inhumane face

The victory was reported as “Social Democracy with an Inhumane Face” in counterpunch.org – “a return to worn Social Democratic clothing with a grand spring clean”.

The policy of S leader Mette Frederiksen “has been to play the devil, the humanitarian and the dissembler”, it continued.

“If this demands dry tear ducts and a hardening of the heart towards outsiders, then so be it. To the victor go the dubious and tarnished spoils.”

Unstable and short life ahead

Finally, socialeurope.eu saw “a red wave with black undercurrents” amid the celebrations.

“The current leadership under Frederiksen have spent considerable time trying to distance themselves from the legacy of her predecessor, but it remains to be seen whether the party will return to the old neoliberal ways once it gets into government,” it warned.

“With a left determined not to allow a repeat of the ‘third way’ program of the Helle Thorning-Schmidt administration, such a course could lead to a new government having a very unstable and short life.”

Wozniacki celebrates dream wedding to ex-NBA player David Lee in Tuscany

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki married former NBA player David Lee on Saturday in an intimate wedding at the Castiglion del Bosco vineyard in the Tuscany province of Siena. The gathering of 120 friends and family included NBA stars Pau Gasol and Harrison Barnes, NFL player Jesse Palmer, and tennis stars Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams, who was reportedly one of the bridesmaids. Wozniacki announced her relationship with Lee on Valentine’s Day in 2017. Lee popped the question in November 2017 while the couple were on holiday in Bora Bora.

For the first time ever, a non-German becomes a mayor of a German city

Danish furniture dealer Claus Ruhe Madsen has become the first ever non-German to become a mayor of a German city. The 46-year-old, who stood for election in Rostock as an independent, was born and raised in Denmark, but has lived in Germany for around 26 years. The election consisted of two rounds, and in Sunday’s second round he managed to win 57.1 percent of the votes. According to DR, Madsen was particularly focused on environment, business, and digitalisation. He wants to modernise Rostock and renovate the harbour area.

Queen Margrethe II visits Estonia on 800th anniversary of the Dannebrog

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark visited Estonia on Saturday, the 800th anniversary of the Dannebrog. As legend has it, it was on 15 June 1219 that the Danish flag came into being when it fell from the sky during the Battle of Lindanise, motivating the Danish army to go on to win. Queen Margrethe II was received by the Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid at the Seaplane Harbour. At their meeting, the queen and the president discussed bilateral relations between Denmark and Estonia, environmental issues, and the co-operation in the Baltic Sea region. Denmark and Estonia are members of both the EU and NATO, and the people of the region work together in nearly all walks of life. Denmark is also among the contributors to NATO Battlegroup Estonia on a rotating basis, and it has also served on the alliance’s Baltic Air Policing mission.