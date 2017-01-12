International Round-Up: Receiving aid but refusing repatriated refugees

A Kristeligt Dagblad article has drawn attention to how six countries receive substantial aid from Denmark, but continue to refuse to receive returned refugees.

The countries are Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Congo, Syria and Myanmar – and they together will end up receiving 385 million in humanitarian aid from Denmark.

Hundreds in limbo

A further six countries that do not receive aid have also ruled out repatriating refugees, thus making it impossible to Denmark to carry out forced expulsions of the rejected asylum-seekers.

Some 624 remain in limbo at centres across Denmark, according to Rigspolitiet figures. Dansk Folkeparti has called for an immediate suspension of humanitarian aid to the unco-operative countries.

Radikale wants plane tax to be prominent in next budget

Radikale wants to tax airlines according to the size of their CO2 emissions. With the support of Enhedslisten and SF, it looks likely the new plane tax will be part of Socialdemokratiet’s first budget, thus leading to a hike in the price of airline tickets for Danish consumers. Radikale climate spokesperson Ida Auken, the former environment minister, told TV2 that making air transport green is one of the party’s “most important requirements in the finance law negotiations”. Radikale proposes a tax of 250 kroner for every tonne of CO2 emitted. Sweden already has such a tax – a move deemed uncompetitive, which has resulted in more Swedes choosing to fly from Copenhagen and fewer Swedes travelling by plane in general.

Greenlandic airports on track, but at what cost to ruling party

A deal was yesterday officially signed in Greenland to give the go-ahead to the construction of two airports on the island. The new airports will enable Greenland to receive much bigger planes and, once they are finished, much larger numbers of tourists – most particularly from North America. In total it is expected to cost 3.5 billion kroner, but there has been fierce debate in Inatsisartut, the Greenlandic parliament, and within the ruling Siumut party, as many believe the price will spiral. Kalaallit Airports and Munck Gruppen, a Danish consortium, are in charge of the project, while the Danish government has injected 700 million kroner and lent another 900 million kroner at a favourable rate. Meanwhile, Siumut chair Kim Kielsen, the Greenlandic premier, is hanging onto his job by a thread. He has already said he does not intend to run for office in the next election.

Danish firefighters to help tackle Greenlandic wildfire

Naalakkersuisut, the Greenlandic government, has asked Denmark’s emergency agency, Beredskabsstyrelsen, for assistance in stopping a wildfire that has been burning in the western part of the country since the beginning of July. The fire has engulfed a huge area between Sisimiut and Kangerlussuaq. Naalakkersuisut has requested 30 firefighters. Two experts from Beredskabsstyrelsen have been in the country advising the local services for several weeks.