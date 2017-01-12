International Round-Up: Terrorist suspect to be returned to Denmark

Following the announcement last week that Turkey would be sending IS fighters back to their native countries, a Danish citizen suspected of terror is being returned to Denmark today.

Of the 1,149 IS terrorist supporters imprisoned in Turkey, 737 are foreign nationals according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

No more details regarding the return of the Danish terrorist suspect are currently available

Ongoing action

Denmark, which is fast-tracking a law to strip foreign fighters of their dual citizenship in absentia, recently backed the EU’s condemnation of the Turkish assault of northern Syria and the restriction of arms sales to Turkey.

Denmark has been adamant in its refusal to accept Danish foreign warriors.

“The latest announcements from Turkey do not change the government’s line. Foreign warriors are unwanted in Denmark and should be gone,” the justice minister, Nick Hekkerup, told DR.

Denmark and Iceland clash over artefacts

In 1730, a nearly 3,000-piece collection of medieval documents – defined by UNESCO as “the single most important collection of early Scandinavian manuscripts in existence” – were gifted by Icelandic scholar Arni Magnusson to the University of Copenhagen. To stay on good terms with its former colony, Denmark returned more than half of the priceless collection between 1971 and 1997. However, now Iceland is requesting that the rest of the collection is returned. Opposition has been raised in Denmark, where many claim the manuscripts are a part of Danish heritage. Moving them to Iceland, they argue, would limit their access.

Denmark and Germany launch friendship year

Today marks the first day of Danish-German Cultural Friendship Year 2020, which will reflect on the past and the current connections between the geographical neighbours, such as their shared inspiration in the arts and diplomacy. The year of friendship, co-ordinated by the countries’ foreign ministers, Jeppe Kofod and Heiko Maas, along with Danish culture minister, Rasmus Prehn, will include more than 100 events, both large and small, and 12 major lighthouse projects. The first is a special exhibition ‘Germany’, which opens today at the National Museum in Copenhagen.

Danish hunters under investigation following death in Poland

A 47-year-old man whose nationality is unknown was shot and killed during an organised hunt involving 16 Danish men, who were all sober at the time of the incident according to the Polish media site rmf24. All of the men’s weapons have been secured by the Polish authorities since the person responsible for the fatal shot hasn’t been determined. No further details have been provided by the Foreign Ministry at this time.

Government unveils new climate ambassador

Tomas Anker Christensen, the current Danish ambassador to Egypt, who is a former department head at the Foreign Ministry’s Center for Global Challenges, has been appointed Denmark’s ‘climate ambassador’. Before taking over the position officially from February 1, Christensen will first work to realise Denmark’s goals of sustainability in both local and foreign development at the upcoming COP25 climate summit, which starts in Madrid on December 2.

Denmark and Poland celebrate 100 years of diplomacy with visit

At the end of the month, the Crown Prince Couple – accompanied by Lars Christian Lilleholt, the climate, utilities and energy minister, Magnus Heunicke, the health and elderly affairs minister, and a business delegation – will visit Poland to commemorate 100 years of relations between the two nations. In addition to being welcomed at the presidential palace in Warsaw, Prince Frederik will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda, while Princess Mary will focus her time on the inclusion of people with disabilities and the fight against diabetes. Poland is currently Denmark’s ninth largest export market.

Danish buyers drive up value of Britta Nielsen’s house

Following several late bids from interested Danish parties, Britta Nielsen’s house in South Africa has been sold for 297,000 kroner at auction – a long way short of the 1.5 million kroner the Danish treasury was hoping for.