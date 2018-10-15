Transport Round-Up: Buckle up for the Danish version of ‘Top Gear’

Discovery Networks Denmark has confirmed that a Danish version of the popular BBC motoring series ‘Top Gear’ will debut on Kanal 5 in the spring of 2020.

The series will be mainly shot along the west coast of Jutland between September and the rest of the year.

The three motor-eers

The show will be presented by seasoned TV host Felix Smith (‘Talent’, ‘Melodi Grand Prix’), who has a Mercedes logo tattooed on his arm; actor Dar Salim (‘Game of Thrones’), a trained pilot since 2010; and former racing driver Jesper Carlsen, who is a confidant of Kevin Magnussen.

Local versions have already been produced in many countries, including China, South Korea, USA, Russia, Italy , and France – with Sweden and Norway expected to join the ever-growing family next year as well.

Country roads confirmed as nation’s biggest killer – but will we slow down?

A recent study conducted by the Rådet for Sikker Trafik safe traffic body shows that the majority of motorists drive too fast on country roads – almost one in four regularly exceed 100 km/h on roads where the speed limit is 80 km/h and over half hit 90 km/h very often. The study indicated that 60 percent of all traffic fatalities in 2017 and 2018 occurred on similar stretches of road, and that 62 percent of the death toll were accidents in which motorists were driving no more than 20 km/h above the speed limit. A Rådet for Sikker Trafik campaign, ‘Slow down – just a little’, is erecting 4,600 special signs over the next three weeks in 81 municipalities, as they have all been intentionally warped out of shape as if a car has smashed into them. According to the survey, drivers were most likely to say they were speeding because they were merely “following the traffic”. The next most popular answer was “the road invites us to drive faster than the speed limit”. Also making the top ten were “I am an experienced motorist” and “It feels good to drive fast”, although “I feel the need for speed” failed to make it.

New DTU study found out that stronger still cracks easier – and here’s why

Research from DTU has solved a problem that had been impeding railway operators all over the world. In 2010, Banedanmark, the company responsible for the maintenance of the nation’s network, decided to revert back to the old type of rails. It reasoned that the stronger, steelier, so-called head-hardened rails needed more frequent maintenance. But now the DTU study has confirmed why they needed more attention: grinding! For years, Banedanmark had been using the method, which involves putting small stones underneath the train’s wheels to remove small cracks in the rails before they become larger. The research has confirmed that the grinding itself creates cracks, and it duly recommends using less abrasive stones or dropping the method altogether.

Sea-sickness stabilisers installed on Baltic ferries – they work apparently!

Sea sickness stabilisers, so-called t-foils, will be installed on three ferries operated by Mol Line in the Baltic Sea, according to the transport minister, Benny Engelbrecht. A recent study by a private Danish consultancy, Force Technology, found that the t-foils’ effect on the steadiness of the vessel can decrease sea-sickness among passengers by 20-30 percent.