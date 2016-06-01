 Iran postponed asylum negotiations over Mohammad cartoon on minister’s iPad – The Post

Iran postponed asylum negotiations over Mohammad cartoon on minister’s iPad

Inger Støjberg’s decision to post photo on social media last year had diplomatic consequences

They weren’t overly impressed in Tehran (photo: Pixabay)
December 11th, 2018 10:07 am| by Christian W
According to the Immigration Ministry, a Danish agreement with Iran regarding the return of rejected asylum-seekers stalled after its minister, Inger Støjberg, posted a photo on social media last year.

The photo in question showed that Støjberg had a photo of one of the contentious Mohammad Cartoons from 2005 on her iPad desktop – which Iran considered a provocation, thus postponing the negotiations on the asylum-seekers.

“As part of the asylum-seeker dialogue with Iran, a visit by the immigration minister to Tehran was scheduled for November 2017. The visit was postponed as the Iranians expressed displeasure with the minister’s iPad desktop,” Støjberg said in a hearing, according to DR Nyheder.

READ MORE: Danish politicians want to investigate Iranian ’death lists’

DF: thin-skinned Iranians
Støjberg still hasn’t visited Tehran, and Denmark still hasn’t landed an agreement on the failed asylum-seekers from Iran.

Even Dansk Folkeparti (DF), which has for a long time staunchly defended the drawings from 2005, maintained that Støjberg should have considered the ramifications before posting the photo … well, at least to some extent.

“You should always, whether you are an MP, minister or whatever, reflect on what you do and say – particularly when you are negotiating about sending back Iranian asylum-seekers,” Martin Henriksen, DF’s spokesperson for immigration issues, told DR Nyheder.

“But having said that, I think it’s difficult to criticise the minister for have a cartoon on her iPad. I think that it’s a bit ridiculous for Iran to make a fuss about that. They are Islamists and are usually insulted about something most of the time.”

