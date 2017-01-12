Iron Maiden sues Danish game developer for copyright infringement

The world-famous British heavy metal band Iron Maiden is suing Danish gaming developer 3D Realms for copyright infringement in relation to its production of Ion Maiden, a first-person shooter game, which it launched in February 2018.

The lawsuit

Besides the obvious parallels between the names, 3D Realms is accused of not only designing a logo for its game that is similar to the band’s, but also of creating a bomb emoji that is almost identical to the band’s iconic character Eddie.

The band has also indicated that the game has a feel and look that is indistinguishable from their video game, ‘Legacy of the Beast’.

And to cap it all, the main character of the game, ‘Shelly Harrison’, is reminiscent of Iron Maiden’s bassist, songwriter and founder Steve Harris.

Legal disputes

This isn’t the first time that 3D Realms has been drawn into a legal dispute.

The gaming manufacturer has had several lengthy disputes over its reputed gamed ‘Duke Nukem’: first over unpaid royalties as well as unpaid money, and later over the development of a game titled ‘Duke Nukem: Mass Destruction’.

The accusations

Iron Maiden has accused 3D Realms of using a “confusingly similar version of the Iron Maiden trademark without authorisation”.

The band believe their trademark was used in order to “confuse consumers into believing that 3D Realms’ products and services are somehow affiliated with or approved by Iron Maiden” and that 3DR “is attempting to take advantage of Iron Maiden’s worldwide recognition to sell products and services”.

The damages

The band’s holding company has demanded that 3D Realms pay $2 million (13.35 million kroner) in damages and that the domain name ionmaiden.com be cancelled or transferred to Iron Maiden.

The lawsuit has also ruled that 3D Realms has no right or authority to copy or reproduce Iron Maiden’s trademark or any similar marks without the band’s consent.

3D Realms posted a reply on its Facebook and Twitter pages that it is “yet to receive an official notice of the lawsuit and will make any necessary decisions at the appropriate time”.