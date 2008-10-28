IS fighters to stop receiving Danish unemployment benefits

Danes were shocked to find out in December that at least 34 Islamic State (IS) members were receiving unemployment while fighting for the terrorist group.

And now the employment minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, has demanded that fighters repay the state some 672,000 kroner, according to Ekstra Bladet.

“We must stop foreign fighters from financing their travels to Syria to fight for Islamic State using public money,” said Poulsen.

Part of a larger bill

Cutting benefits to those who leave is part of the new anti-terrorism bill prepared by the government, which is primarily focused on preventing the spread of IS ideology in Denmark.

“We must prevent more vulnerable young people from becoming radicalised and supporting terrorist organisations,” Poulsen said.

The legislation criminalises “the dissemination of terrorist propaganda”, and allows the blocking of websites distributing extremist materials. According to intelligence agency PET at least 135 people have left Denmark to fight for IS.