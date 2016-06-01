 News in Digest: Is the next star of cycling Danish? – The Post

News in Digest: Is the next star of cycling Danish?

Mikkel Bjerg is closing in on a legend’s record and he is still only 19

(photo: Facebook/Mikkel Bjerg)
October 28th, 2018 6:00 pm| by CPH Post
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Has it been a while since Denmark produced a new world-class sporting star to rival the likes of Kevin Magnussen, Caroline Wozniacki and Christian Eriksen – both in terms of achievement and column inches?

Still only 19
Step forward Mikkel Bjerg, a new star of cycling, who at the age of 19 is already a two-time under-23s UCI World Championships time trial champion.

And now he is threatening to unseat the legendary Bradley Wiggins as the fastest man over one hour.

Already, he has notched up the second furthest distance in history. His attempt of 53.73 km was within 800 metres of Wiggins’s 54.52 km record.

Wiggins, who is now retired, will know full well that cyclists don’t tend to peak until their mid-20s. After all, the Brit was 32 when he won the Tour de France.

Waiting in the wings
Meanwhile, Michael Valgren, already 26, has taken the slow route to fame and success, but this past year has been a good one, with wins in both the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Amstel Gold Race.

The cyclist has accordingly made the shortlist for the prestigious Vélo d’Or award given out to the best rider of the season by French publication ‘Vélo Magazine’, but with all three (British) Grand Tour winners nominated, he will be hard-pushed to make the podium.

And Søren Kragh Andersen, 24, might join him next year if he can continue to notch up triumphs like the one he managed in the new-look Paris-Tours, in which he soloed his way to victory with 11 km left to ride.

Related News



Latest News

News
News in Digest: Is the next star of cycling Danish?
History
The night that turned boat owners into millionaires
National
News in Digest: More MS and blood infection cases – nobody knows why
Editorial
This Week’s Editorial: Who can we trust these days?

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved