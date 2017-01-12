Is winter coming … again? Risk of snow this weekend

On April 22, Copenhagen Municipality officially called time on a winter that has been ranked among the tamest for quite some time.

But City Hall may have overstepped its reach a little bit, because winter might not be quite done with us yet after all. As Lenny Kravitz once crooned: “It ain’t over till it’s over.”

According to TV2’s meteorology department, the weather will gradually deteriorate as the weekend approaches (for the second week running!) and temperatures could reach freezing on Saturday night. There is even a chance of snow.

“It’s going to be quite a contrast to Monday and Tuesday, when we had temperatures of up to 20 degrees and practically summer-like weather,” said TV2 meteorologist Sebastian Pelt.

“There will be three nights in a row where there will be a chance of freezing temperatures, and it could reach down to minus 3 degrees, so it’s going to get cold.”

Snow or rain?

The temperatures will begin plummeting in earnest on Thursday and Friday, dipping down to around 10 degrees during the day combined with blustery winds.

More condensation is also expected during the cold spell, but it’s too early to confirm whether it will be rain or snow. The reason for the cold snap is Arctic air seeping in down from the north.

Yeah, Lenny said it about right. See below.