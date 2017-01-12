 Island-hopping: Refshaleøen to succeed Papirøen as host of Copenhagen Street Food – The Post

Island-hopping: Refshaleøen to succeed Papirøen as host of Copenhagen Street Food

Party island to be rebranded ‘Reffen’ as part of the move

Just around the corner from its old home (photo: Copenhagen Street Food)
February 8th, 2018 5:00 pm| by Douglas Whitbread
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Fans of Copenhagen Street Food, which left Paper Island (Papirøen) at the end of 2017, will not have long to wait before they can once again savour the taste of a pulled duck burger.

Plans are afoot to transform part of the party island of Refshaleøen into a thriving new hub for food, art and crafts.

The newly-designed area is set to open in May 2018, relaunched under the new moniker ‘Reffen’.

Food for thought
Copenhagen Street Food will take over and renovate a 1,042 sqm warehouse known as ‘Maskinværkstedet’ (engine repair shop), which will house a range of food and drinks venues, with the capacity to cater to 1,200 guests.

Organisers hope the new Reffen location will do more than satisfy visitors’ hunger. Rather, planners describe the future site as a “creative playground”  where gastronomy will combine with entrepreneurial endeavours, pop-up projects and large cultural events.

Most of these activities will take place on land adjoining the main building, where metal shipping containers will accommodate a range of mobile food stalls (food trucks, bike kitchens etc) and design workshops (clothes-makers, carpenters, hairdressers etc).

In total, Copenhagen Street Food will occupy an area over 10,000 sqm in size – three times the size of the previous site on Paper Island.

Refshaleøen reimagined
Though Refshaleøen’s historic shipyard was abandoned as an economic interest by Burmeister & Wain in the late 1980s, in recent years the site has seen a steady increase in commercial activity.

For example, it hosted the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest and has also become the favoured venue of Distortion’s weekend parties. Additionally, the Haven Festival, which combines music, art and food, was launched on Refshaleøen in 2017 and will once again return to the same location in August 2018.

Other businesses established as permanent fixtures include: ‘Blocks and Walls’ (rock-climbing centre), the ‘Paintball Arena’ and ‘Bungyjump Copenhagen’.

Nevertheless, the large scale of Copenhagen Street Food’s plans marks a change in direction for the largely uninhabited district.

Designed with the intent to attract large numbers of both national and international visitors, ‘Reffen’ will no longer be seen as a peripheral district in the eyes of Copenhagen residents once the new centre opens in May.

With its new addition, the area looks set to rapidly grow in status, wealth and prominence.

Related News



Latest News

Food & Drink
Island-hopping: Refshaleøen to succeed Papirøen as host of Copenhagen Street Food
Activities
Van Morrison and Kraftwerk coming to Denmark
National
Childcare reforms and near misses in Danish tax reform
International
Historic case: Danish man convicted of promoting illegal film service

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved