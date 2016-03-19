It’s confirmed: Danes with dual citizenship banned from travelling to the US

Following the highly-controversial executive order of the new US President Donald Trump, Danes who are also dual citizens of Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iran and Libya will be denied entry to the US in the next 90 days, confirmed today Rebekah Dramé, the consul at the US Embassy in Copenhagen.

After an initial confusion that citizens with dual nationality from one of the above countries might not be affected by the travel ban, Dramé firmly stated the rule applies also to them, including to those who have already obtained a valid US visa.