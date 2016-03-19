 It’s confirmed: Danes with dual citizenship banned from travelling to the US – The Post

It’s confirmed: Danes with dual citizenship banned from travelling to the US

SAS has announced it will refund flight tickets booked before January 28

Danish citizens with dual nationality from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen included in Trump’s travel ban (photo: iStock)
January 30th, 2017 6:17 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Following the highly-controversial executive order of the new US President Donald Trump, Danes who are also dual citizens of Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iran and Libya will be denied entry to the US in the next 90 days, confirmed today Rebekah Dramé, the consul at the US Embassy in Copenhagen.

After an initial confusion that citizens with dual nationality from one of the above countries might not be affected by the travel ban, Dramé firmly stated the rule applies also to them, including to those who have already obtained a valid US visa.



The confusion was caused by a statement of the UK government that British citizens with dual nationality will be exempt from Trump’s executive order.

However, the US Embassy in London issued contradictory guidance this morning.

READ MORE: Danes with dual citizenship caught up in US travel ban

Seek refunds on airline tickets
Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Copenhagen encourages people to not schedule nor attend already booked visa appointments and wait to plan their trips to the US until further notice.

Dramé has also advised all affected to contact their airlines about potential refunds on their already booked flights.

SAS has already announced it will refund tickets to the US purchased before January 28 by customers with dual citizenship who are now not allowed to enter the country.

According to Danmark Statistik, there are 57,424 people with a nationality from one of the seven blacklisted countries living in Denmark – a majority of them comes from Syria (29,493), followed by nationals from Iraq (10,131) and Somalia (9,042).

People with dual citizenship may not be included in the statistics.

Related News


Latest News

International
It’s confirmed: Danes with dual citizenship banned from travelling to the US
Business
Danish graduates continue to struggle with high unemployment
News
Danish eSports team wins ELEAGUE Major
Denmark
Danes building community by eating together

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved