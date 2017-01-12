 Jannik Hansen traded to the Sharks on deadline day – The Post

Jannik Hansen traded to the Sharks on deadline day

Canuck favourite teams up with fellow Danish ice hockey player Mikkel Bødker in San Jose

The Canucks are going to miss number 36 (photo: Vancouver Canucks)
March 1st, 2017 3:00 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Danish NHL player Jannik Hansen, 30, has been traded by the Vancouver Canucks to the San Jose Sharks.

The fans’ favourite, who spent ten years in the Canadian city, will join forces with fellow countryman Mikkel Bødker.



Hansen was part of a NHL deadline day trade that sent the 21-year-old Russian player Nikolay Goldobin, a fourth-round 2017 draft choice, to the Canadian club.

Vancouver said it was hard to let the Dane go.

“Jannik has been an important part of our team for more than a decade, and we want to thank him, his wife Karen and their children for everything they’ve done,” said Canucks general manager Jim Benning.

“We wish them all the best in San Jose.”

READ MORE: First Dane ever selected for NHL All-Star team

From the maple syrup to the coast
Hansen debuted for Vancouver during the playoffs in the 2006/2007 season after being drafted in 2004. He played 565 NHL games for the Canucks and amassed 235 points (105 goals and 130 assists). In Denmark, he played for the Rødovre Mighty Bulls.

Hansen’s new teammate Bødker joined the Sharks from the Colorado Avalanche before this season. Hansen will be moving to the United States from Canada, so there is some paperwork, including a visa and work permit, to be completed before he can make his debut in San Jose.

Related News


Latest News

Local
Mean green machine: City asks citizens to help spruce up Copenhagen
News
Jannik Hansen traded to the Sharks on deadline day
National
It’s officially spring in Denmark … but not according to the weather forecasters
National
Danish government removing mandatory doctor visits for elderly drivers

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved