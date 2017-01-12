 Jävla skit! Denmark crash out in World Championship quarter-finals – The Post

Jävla skit! Denmark crash out in World Championship quarter-finals

Swedes pull away in the second half to win 26-23

It always hurts to lose to the blue and yellows (photo: DHF)
December 13th, 2017 7:59 am| by Christian W
It was a straight-up Nordic showdown in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Handball World Championship last night. Unfortunately, Denmark drew the shortest straw.

The Swedes had beaten the Danes handily in a pre-tournament friendly, and that trend continued with a 26-23 Swedish victory last night.

Denmark were only behind by one goal at half-time, but the Swedes turned it up a notch in the second half, leading by six goals with 15 minutes to go.

“It irritates me because I believe that it is a team we can beat. We have enough opportunities, but we had too many shot blocked,” coach Klavs Bruun Jørgensen told BT.

“We shoot too early, I think. It’s been a tendency that we haven’t spread our players out well enough so we can get some more shots from the wing.”

Another quarter exit
Denmark pulled within two goals near the end, but Sweden would not relinquish their lead.

It’s the second World Championship in a row that the Danes have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage.

Meanwhile, the Swedes stay in Germany and move on the semi-finals, where they face a French side that beat Montenegro 25-22 last night.



