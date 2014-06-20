A small number of signal crayfish have been found along the banks of Gudenåen, Denmark’s longest river, which flows through much of central Jutland. The signal crayfish is a non-native species in Denmark, and zoologist Morten Vissing has little good to say about its appearance in the river.

“They eat the food source for other animals, and they eat the offspring of the other animals in the river,” Vissing told TV2 News. “This could have disastrous consequences.”

Vissing compared the crustaceans to ‘rats and slugs’ and other invasive animals. “They destroy everything they come near,” he warned.