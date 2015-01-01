Killer whales spotted off Danish coast

A bird-watcher in Skagen, northern Jutland, got a bit of a shock on Sunday morning when he saw a school of seven killer whales swimming into the Kattegat.

The weather was calm on Sunday, and that helped to make the whales more visible, according to experts.

The whales were heading northeast towards Norway and Sweden.

Still usual

Although this is the second year in a row that killer whales have been spotted, it is unusual, contends Simon Christiansen, a nature consultant who is the head of the Skagen bird-watching station.

“We had two sightings last year, and now we’ve had another,” he told TV2.

“Normally we only see killer whales in Danish waters around every fifth year.”