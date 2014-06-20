Nationalbanken, Denmark’s central bank, said on Wednesday that a shortage of skilled and unskilled labour could threaten the country’s fragile economic recovery.

“It is important there are enough workers so that the turnaround doesn’t stall,” said Nationalbanken president Lars Rohde.

Denmark’s economy is expected to grow 0.9 percent this year, down from a June forecast of 1.0 percent. The bank has also trimmed its forecast for 2017 to 1.5 percent from the 1.6 percent estimated in June.