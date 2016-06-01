 Lars Løkke Rasmussen questions new government plan – The Post

Lars Løkke Rasmussen questions new government plan

Outgoing PM wonders how the new strategy will be financed

Out in the cold … but hot on their heels (photo: Twitter/Lars Løkke Rasmussen)
June 26th, 2019 2:33 pm| by Christian W

There were lots of big changes announced late yesterday as Mette Frederiksen and company revealed they had agreed to form a new minority government with Socialdemokratiet at the helm.

Aside from agreeing to binding climate legislation that aims to reduce emissions by 70 percent, the document also included opening the doors for more foreign workers, minimum quotas for daycare institutions, scrapping plans to use the island of Lindholm for criminal foreigners, removing child asylum-seekers from the Sjælsmark centre, and once again accepting quota refugees.

But how exactly will they finance all those grand plans? That’s what outgoing PM and Venstre head Lars Løkke Rasmussen asked late last night.

“Didn’t they forget to reveal how the bill will be paid? Many visions, but unfortunately unfinanced and unspecific,” Rasmussen wrote on Twitter.

READ ALSO: Mette finally made it: Denmark to get a new prime minister

20 days and no details?
That sentiment was echoed by Mette Abildgaard of Konservative, who contended that the agreement seemed rather vague.

“Tell me, what have they really been up to the last 20 days? How many quota refugees? Pass! Minimum quotas on what? Pass! What then, instead of Sjælsmark and Lindholm? Pass! Who will foot the bill? Pass!” she wrote on Twitter.

The accord, reached in co-operation with Socialistisk Folkeparti, Enhedslisten and Radikale, and following a long 20-day negotiation process, points to Frederiksen becoming Denmark’s next PM.

The Socialdemokratiet head will head to Amalienborg Castle today to inform Queen Margrethe that a government is ready to be formed, as per tradition.

