Lars Løkke Rasmussen steps down as head of Venstre

Former Danish PM, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, has resigned from his position as head of Venstre party today following weeks of mounting pressure from the party hinterland.

Aside from Rasmussen, who lead Denmark’s major blue bloc party for a decade and was PM from 2009-11 and then again from 2015-19, deputy head of Venstre, Kristian Jensen, also stepped down.

“It’s important to maintain your self respect. I can’t be the head of a party that denies me the chance to discuss and try the political line I have laid in the national congress forum where I am elected. Thanks for many good years,” Rasmussen wrote on social media.

Ellemann-Jensen to the rescue?

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, the parties spokesperson on political issues, has been rumoured as the prime candidate to assume the Venstre reins.

Ellemann-Jensen, the son of former Danish foreign minister, Uffe Ellemann-Jensen, hailed Rasmussen as being Denmark’s best politician in recent times and voiced concern over the future of the party.

“We need space to sit down and look across the fjord or take a stroll in the forest. It’s a time for reflection and thought, because we must go on and do so together,” Ellemann-Jensen told DR Nyheder.

“But today we must think about and honour those who have put such fantastic effort into out party and our country.”

Election remark turning point

Venstre party started turning on Lars Løkke Rasmussen during the recent general election, when he voiced an openness to form a government with rival Mette Frederiksen and red bloc Socialdemokratiet.

His right hand man of many years, Jensen, joined the ranks of many high-standing party members in criticising Rasmussen’s remarks.

Rasmussen and the blue bloc would go on to lose to Frederiksen in the election, despite the Venstre enjoying a strong election. That was due to other blue bloc parties – such as Dansk Folkeparti and Liberal Alliance – struggling mightily.