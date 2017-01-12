 Lars Mikkelsen wins international Emmy award – The Post

Lars Mikkelsen wins international Emmy award

Acting gong is Denmark’s first

Well done President Petrov (photo: Camilla Hammerich,/DR)
November 20th, 2018 8:33 am| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Lars Mikkelsen last night became the first ever Danish actor to win an international Emmy, picking up the gong at a lavish ceremony in New York.

The 54-year-old won the award for best male actor in an international drama series for his role as priest Johannes Krogh in the DR drama ‘Herrens Veje’ (‘Ride upon the Storm’).

Given his international clout – most notably for being the brother of Mads and playing the Russian president in ‘House of Cards’ – it was no surprise he triumphed against a field that included no other household names.

Frontrunners in drama
“It’s completely surreal; there were so many strong performances from the other nominees,” Mikkelsen graciously told DR.

“In Denmark, for many years we have been frontrunners in drama, and this prize underlines that one can still count on us. I’m so happy and honoured.”

Danish productions have won international Emmys before – including five best international drama series – but never an acting award before.

 

 

Related News



Latest News

National
VAT and tax fiddling rife amongst cafes, pizzerias and kiosks, report reveals
International
Good for working, bad for housing, Copenhagen is mediocre for expats
Denmark
Notorious Aarhus mosque helps police apprehend erratic armed man
Culture
Lars Mikkelsen wins international Emmy award

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved