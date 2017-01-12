Last-gasp Indian summer this weekend

Could it be? Just when you think it’s all over for this year, along come a couple of days with temperatures up near 20 degrees.

According to the national forecaster DMI, temperatures are expected to sniff around 20 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

“It looks as if Sunday will be a really, really nice day. The day will start with some clouds, but it should clear up and we should see some or a lot of sun,” Lars Henriksen, a DMI meteorologist, told DR Nyheder.

“It’s not every October that we see 20 degrees, so you could call it relatively unusual.”

Temperature of exactly 20 degrees are forecast for east Jutland on both Sunday and Monday, with most other regions expecting 18 and 19 degrees over the two days.

READ MORE: First frost could be on the horizon for Denmark

Ode to Ophelia

Saturday will be a little more cloudy with some rain, but still reasonably warm.

The warm spell is down to a high-pressure system hovering around south and central Europe. Aside from that Hurricane Ophelia is currently barreling towards Europe.

“Ophelia looks to be moving in over Ireland and that combined with the high pressure will help pump warmer air across Denmark,” said Henriksen.