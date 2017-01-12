Learning Danish whilst networking and connecting with like-minded internationals

Danish language courses can be a little general at times. We’ve all been there, looking at a textbook page crammed with an extraordinary range of stationary items.

“Does anyone use a hole-puncher anymore,” you internally scream, as Juan from Brazil mispronounces the Danish equivalent for the umpteenth time.

Tailor-made for spouses looking for work

Fortunately though, and possibly in light of the increased competition brought about the decision to no longer offer internationals free classes, the Studieskolen language school, in collaboration with Welcome Group Consulting, is wising up to the need to tailor-make some of their classes.

‘Spouse Connect’ is not just a language course – it’s a means to meet similarly-situated expats and network and mingle.

18 classes over six weeks

Over six weeks, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings it will take you a whole language level whilst connecting you with other spouses – the term the industry likes to use to describe the partners of skilled workers who relocate to Denmark.

As well as the language tuition, the course will help its participants with finding a job – most particularly with writing a CV and application in Danish – and provide career coaching.

Already from November 12

Very often, new arrivals to Denmark find that they have to wait a while before they can start a language course.

But this particular course starts next Monday (November 12) and there are currently a number of places available, but you will need to be quick.

Read more about it and sign up here.

.

.