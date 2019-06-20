 Led by career politicians: nearly half of Danish MPs’ experience limited to the classroom – The Post

Led by career politicians: nearly half of Danish MPs’ experience limited to the classroom

Some 47.4 percent of Folketing had a long higher education (master’s or PhD), compared to just 10.2 percent of the general population

Many Danes will tell you there’s nothing worse than finding out their new boss is an academic, close to 40, with qualifications as long as their arm, but experience as short as their thumb.

And it would appear the tendency to spend the first one to two decades of your adult life in a triangle of university, travel and working in a pastry shop is not restricted to jobs in the humanities, as politicians are equally as likely to have taken the ‘long higher education’ route.

Not long ago the traditional career path of a politician used to be business, success in business, wealth and election. But today, the average Danish MP has trodden a very different path to Folketinget.

Well educated, weak experience
Of the country’s 175 MPs elected in Denmark, 47.4 percent had a long higher education (master’s or PhD), according to Danmarks Statistik figures – which is way above the national average of 10.2 percent.

Broken down, 28.6 percent of the MPs quit education after a basic university education (general population: 22.0 percent), 45.1 percent after their master’s (9.4 percent) and 2.3 percent after their PhD (0.8 percent).

In contrast, 24.4 percent of the population finish their education once they have completed their basic schooling at the age of 15 or 16, and the same can only be said of 4.0 percent of the country’s MPs.

A further 32.0 percent of the population finish their education journey after completing a vocational education, compared to just 9.1 percent of the politicians, while 9.4 percent (10.9 percent) quit after gymnasium.

Immigrants poorly represented
And it would also appear that immigrants and descendants are poorly represented in Folketinget, reports Danmarks Statistik.

Just 2.9 percent fit the category, compared to 13.8 percent of the adult population.

And this share has not changed at all since 2007, even though the proportion of the population has nearly doubled – from 8.5 to 13.8 percent.

Led by career politicians: nearly half of Danish MPs' experience limited to the classroom
