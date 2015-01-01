 Legendary Danish singer has cancer – The Post

Legendary Danish singer has cancer

Kim Larsen forced to cancel part of his 2018 tour as he undergoes treatment

Hopefully returning to a stage near you this summer (photo: Rod Clemen)
January 3rd, 2018 9:30 am| by Ben Hamilton
Kim Larsen, arguably Denmark’s most popular singer, has revealed on Facebook this morning that he has prostate cancer.

The 72-year-old singer, who sprang to fame as the frontman of rock band Gasolin’ in the 1970s, is already undergoing treatment following a December diagnosis.

Tour dates cancelled
Larsen is accordingly cancelling part of his forthcoming tour, which had been due to start later this month with three sold out concerts at Amager Bio from January 18.

In case the level of his popularity was ever in doubt, 24 of his tour dates had already sold out.

I’ll be back!
“I cannot apologise enough to both my audiences and the organisers of the tour,” Larsen wrote on Facebook.

“I’m a bit of an old fool, but must reluctantly accept that I need the time to recuperate before I can perform again. However, I’m confident I’ll be back for the summer.”

The tour was scheduled to continue until August 24. All tickets will be refunded for the cancelled dates.

