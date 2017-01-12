Let’s talk about sex! How Danes with bedroom issues tend to stay silent on the matter

Every third woman and every fourth man in Denmark confesses to having a “bad or non-existent” sex life, according to a survey by Project Sexus.

The study, carried out by Aalborg University and the Statens Serum Institute, questioned 62,675 participants, and while the majority – 88 percent of men and 73 percent of women – agree that a good sex life is an important cornerstone of any loving relationship, many are failing in that department.

Identifying the problems

For women, the main issues are difficulty having a orgasm (12 percent), vaginal dryness (9 percent), and pain during sex (5 percent).

For the men, premature ejaculation (10 percent) and erectile dysfunction (7 percent) were among the complaints.

Deeper concerns

Discomfort during sex can even be the first sign of chronic illnesses such as diabetes or depression.

Healthcare professionals list the three obstacles to receiving help as: acknowledging one needs help, talking to your partner about it, and finding a healthcare professional suited to discussing sexual issues.

Let’s talk about sex

“The idea of not being able to perform goes so much beyond the sense of identity that it in itself causes many to choose to withdraw from their partner very quickly. And thus the feeling of loneliness and many other problems arise,” explained Marie Thjellesen, a clinical sexologist, to DR.

“Many couples never talk about this. They don’t have a language for it. And that’s why we, as health professionals, have a huge task ahead of us.”