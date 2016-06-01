 LGBTs thriving more at their place of work – The Post

LGBTs thriving more at their place of work

But gays and transsexuals are still lagging behind their heterosexual colleagues

Things are better, but not quite there yet (photo: Pixabay)
August 19th, 2019 9:55 am| by Christian W

In the wake of the successful Copenhagen Pride festivities this weekend, there is more good news to come out of the LGBT community.

A new survey from the Equality Ministry found that more and more gay and transsexual people are thriving at their workplaces.

The report revealed that 69 percent of the LGBT community don’t experience being bullied or being on the wrong end of degrading comments when at work.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen presents Denmark’s first LGBTI+ policy

Not there yet
But, while the HK union and Danish Institute for Human Rights confirmed that things are improving for the LGBT community at work, there is still room for improvement.

That’s because the survey also revealed that LGBT people still lag behind their heterosexual colleagues when it comes to workplace satisfaction. In particular, it is transsexual individuals who experience discrimination.

Additionally, every fourth respondent said they felt they could be open about their sexuality at their jobs and nine out of ten have personnel guidelines that do not mention anything about LGBT workers.

