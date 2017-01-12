Like a rock! Denmark smash Gibraltar in Euro 2020 quals

With coach Åge Hareide out of action due to a post-op knee infection, assistant Jon Dahl Tomasson was handed the reins for Denmark’s Euro 2020 qualification match-up away to Gibraltar.

And the former striker handled proceedings well, guiding his team to a comfortable 6-0 win – Denmark’s biggest away win since the Finns were dispatched 6-1 in Helsinki in 1962.

Robert Skov opened his Denmark tally after a few minutes, before Christian Eriksen put the game away with two penalties – the latter being a quite dubious decision by the referee.

Thomas Delaney made it four for the Danes, while Christian Gytkjær got a brace to complete the scoring.

Georgia on their mind

The win, coupled with Ireland’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Dublin, puts the Danes in second place in Group D with eight points.

Denmark are three points behind the Irish with a game in hand and three points ahead of the Swiss (who in turn have a game in hand on the Danes).

Up next for Tomasson’s boys (Hareide will miss this one too) is an away trip to Georgia on Sunday. The game kicks off at 18:00 and will be televised on Kanal 5.