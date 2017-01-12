Lions caged as Czech side runs out winners

FC Copenhagen’s hopes of reaching the last-32 knockout stage of the Europa League took a hit last night at the Telia Parken Stadium as they lost 0-1 to Czech outfit Slavia Prague.

In a game bereft of chances, Slavia went ahead just after half-time through Jan Matousek following some shoddy defending by the Lions.

FCK pushed hard to get the equaliser, but the Czech side held firm to hand the Danish outfit their first defeat in Group C.

Violence at final whistle

Unfortunately, the game will perhaps best be remembered for the violence that flared up after the final whistle, as the Slavia fans began fighting with security and police. About seven ended up in cuffs.

The loss sees FCK fall to third in the group with four points, behind Slavia (6) and leaders Zenit St Petersburg (7).

Up next on November 4, the Danes face the Czechs away and will need some kind of result to keep their knockout ambitions alive.