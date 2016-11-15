 Liquid Danish eggs sold in South Korea – The Post

Liquid Danish eggs sold in South Korea

Asian country has been recently hit by bird flu

South Korea is in short supply of eggs due to severe outbreak of bird flu and prices have surged (photo: US Department of Argiculture)
March 16th, 2017 11:06 am| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Danish liquid eggs are now being sold in supermarkets in South Korea.

It is the first time the product has been introduced to the Asian country, which is currently battling its worst ever bird flu outbreak.



For now, the liquid eggs will be on sale in South Korea only temporarily, but the Danish Food Administration is looking to obtain a permanent licence to export the product there.

READ MORE: Bird flu spreading in Denmark

Due to the avian influenza outbreak, South Korea has a short supply of eggs and prices have surged, which is why the local authorities have chosen to temporarily import liquid egg products from Denmark.

Bird flu has also been spreading across Denmark, where a number of farms have been affected and thousands of birds (especially ducks) had to be killed to prevent the outbreak from spreading further.

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Liquid Danish eggs sold in South Korea
EU
NATO secretary general takes visit to Copenhagen
National
More than half of Danes keep presents from their ex-partners
Culture
Archaeologists make sensational Viking discovery in Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved