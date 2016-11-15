Liquid Danish eggs sold in South Korea

Danish liquid eggs are now being sold in supermarkets in South Korea.

It is the first time the product has been introduced to the Asian country, which is currently battling its worst ever bird flu outbreak.

For now, the liquid eggs will be on sale in South Korea only temporarily, but the Danish Food Administration is looking to obtain a permanent licence to export the product there.

READ MORE: Bird flu spreading in Denmark

Due to the avian influenza outbreak, South Korea has a short supply of eggs and prices have surged, which is why the local authorities have chosen to temporarily import liquid egg products from Denmark.

Bird flu has also been spreading across Denmark, where a number of farms have been affected and thousands of birds (especially ducks) had to be killed to prevent the outbreak from spreading further.