Local News in Brief: Copenhagen the Danish capital of pickpocketing

Denmark’s capital is a mecca for petty criminals, accounting for 64 percent of all reported thefts in the first six months of 2018, according to Politiets Statistikbanks.

The most commonly stolen items were cash, phones and bags.

“Big cities like Copenhagen are more prone to theft, mainly due to their high numbers of tourists and commuters on buses and trains,” Brian Belling, the city’s deputy police commissioner, told DR.

To tackle the problem, the police together with Copenhagen Municipality run regular anti-theft campaigns to raise awareness of the problem among citizens, tourists and visitors.

Denmark’s most expensive apartment sold

Sold for 28.5 million kroner, an apartment at Krøyer Plads in Copenhagen’s city centre has become the most expensive apartment in Danish history, according to Boliga. The 287 sqm flat overlooking Nyhavn, which included a terrace as well as two private parking spaces, was sold in just under seven weeks. “We already had a potential client,” said Søren Heilesen from Claus Borg & Partner, the estate agent that made the sale, to Boliga. “But it turned out there was actually more interest than initially thought.”

“Divide Copenhagen Municipality!”

Following on from a similar proposal made by former Venstre minister Søren Pind in May, another party member, Jan E Jørgensen, has argued that Copenhagen Municipality should be split up. The deputy mayor of Frederiksberg Municipality believes it has become too big and bureaucratic to exploit its full potential. “If there was some competition about whether the headquarters, for example, should be located in Nørrebro or Vesterbro, it would spur the individual municipalities’ development,” Jørgensen told Berlingske.

New rides for Bakken?

Bakken straddles two of Greater Copenhagen’s municipalities, Lyngby-Taarbæk and Gentofte, and the pair have differing opinions on whether the themepark should be allowed to build new, higher rides and restaurants. Lyngby-Taarbæk is in favour, Gentofte isn’t. “New additions would allow Bakken to compete and create jobs in our local area,” argued Simon Pihl Sørensen, the deputy mayor of Lyngby-Taarbæk. Karen Riis Kjølby, the Konservative chairman of the technology and environment committee in Gentofte, said the increased noise and lights of the higher rides would distress Gentofte’s citizens. The consultation deadline is on October 31.