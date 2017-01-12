 Local News in Brief: Tattoo parlour court date postponed as petition exceeds 8,000 signatures – The Post

Local News in Brief: Tattoo parlour court date postponed as petition exceeds 8,000 signatures

In other news, a university course on Beyonce is moved to a bigger venue, but not City Hall as it is reserved for deputy mayor weddings

Many kilometres of skin have been inked under this fabled doorway (photo: Tattoo Ole)
September 15th, 2017 4:36 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Majbritt Petersen, the owner of ‘Tattoo Ole’ – the longest continuously operating parlour in the world, which faces being closed down by its landlord – has taken to Facebook to confirm that her September 14 court date has been “moved to an unknown date” to give the relevant authorities more time to assess the location. Situated at Nyhavn 17, the shop inked its first customers in 1901. A petition to save the shop from closure has attracted 8,098 signatures, not far off its 10,000 target. “I’m so happy for the support you have all showed me and the shop in these sad days,” wrote Petersen.

Beyonce course: too many bums on seats
Interest in a University of Copenhagen course called ‘Beyonce, Gender and Race’ has exceeded expectations, resulting in planners having to move the 75 enrolled students to a bigger lecture venue. “There will be a focus on gender, sexuality and race. One of the goals is to introduce black feminist thought, which is not very well known in Scandinavia,” Professor Erik Steinskog explained to TV2. “She’s a controversial feminist, which is crucial. She makes us consider what it means to be a feminist – or what it can mean, but her feminism is addressed to a non-academic audience.” Beyonce Knowles is already the subject of a course at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

A street festival as diverse as it gets
There aren’t many city districts in the world that will promote a party by saying children, homeless people, traders, tourists, drug users and hipsters can come together to enjoy themselves. Vesterbro will once again be closing off part of its iconic street Istedgade for six hours (Sep 24, 12:00-18:00) to throw a street party. Football, a market, circus workshops and live music are among the attractions.

Deputy mayor held wedding at City Hall free of charge
Anna Mee Allerslev, the deputy mayor for employment and integration issues, is under pressure after it was revealed that she held her wedding reception at City Hall on August 26 free of charge. Normally it costs between 65,000 and 100,000 kroner, and it is believed Allerslev rented the premises from Friday afternoon to Monday morning. According to municipal rules, politicians can only use the venue provided there are extraordinary circumstances. Some 300 people attended the reception following her wedding to Christian Tarp.

