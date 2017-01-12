Local News in Brief: Tattoo parlour court date postponed as petition exceeds 8,000 signatures

Majbritt Petersen, the owner of ‘Tattoo Ole’ – the longest continuously operating parlour in the world, which faces being closed down by its landlord – has taken to Facebook to confirm that her September 14 court date has been “moved to an unknown date” to give the relevant authorities more time to assess the location. Situated at Nyhavn 17, the shop inked its first customers in 1901. A petition to save the shop from closure has attracted 8,098 signatures, not far off its 10,000 target. “I’m so happy for the support you have all showed me and the shop in these sad days,” wrote Petersen.
