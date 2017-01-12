Local News in Brief: Train wreck causing delays this morning

Train wreck causing delays

Cleanup work is continuing today after an accident involving a train and a tractor on the tracks near Klampenborg yesterday. DSB said that fewer trains are running on the stretch running from Helsingør/Nivå via Copenhagen’s Main Station, Kastrup and Malmø. Passengers should expect delays and longer travel times. Rails, power lines and support poles were all damaged in the wreck that saw eight passengers suffer minor injuries. Banedanmark attributed the crash to “human error”.

READ MORE: Commuters experience delays after S-train hits dumpster

Illum robbery well-planned say cops

Copenhagen Police is calling Monday’s armed robbery at the Illum department store in central Copenhagen “planned and prepared”. Three suspects wearing wigs, glasses and false beards hit the Rolex section of the store at 11:55 in the morning on Monday and made off with an as yet undetermined haul in expensive timepieces. The crooks threatened employees with a gas pistol, firing it twice during the incident. No-one was hit. They also threatened a number of customers and guards who attempted to follow them while they made their getaway.

Another arrest in gang murder

Copenhagen Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with the latest gang murder in the city, in which a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Mjølnerparken in Nørrebro last Thursday. The 18-year-old was picked up by police as he arrived on a ferry from Germany. He has denied involvement in the incident. Three other men were arrested on Friday, but police say that none of the quartet in custody fired the deadly shots, leaving the killer still at large. Police believe the suspects held in custody were accomplices. Two men on a scooter fired a barrage of bullets through the windscreen of a car parked at Mjølnerparken last Thursday, killing the 22-year-old and injuring a 19-year-old.

READ MORE: Gang shooting claims another life in Copenhagen

Robbery gang rounded up

Four men and one woman have been arrested and are suspected of taking part in a series of home robberies in Zealand, Lolland-Falster and southeast Jutland. The gang are alleged to have been involved in robberies stretching back over nearly two years. Initial hearings were held behind closed doors, and information about the case is sketchy, but the crew have only actually been charged with two home break-ins thus far, one each in Hvidovre and Møn. Police said the group targeted elderly and ‘vulnerable’ targets.