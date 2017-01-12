Local News Round-Up: Say ’I do’ atop a Copenhagen landmark

Are you looking for a location out of the ordinary to make your shotgun wedding that little bit more special. The old church or municipality vows a bit too mundane? Well, here’s some good news for you.

This month, Copenhagen Municipality is now offering an exclusive option to get married at the three city landmarks: CopenHill (Amager Bakke) on August 10, in the garden at Odd Fellow Mansion on August 17 and at BLOX with a waterfront view on August 31.

READ ALSO: Pay it forward: Donate your old bicycle to a good cause

Making it extra special

The city has made nine landmark location available for weddings this summer, with the other six being Langelinie Park, the City Hall tower, the Theatre Museum in the Court Theatre, Tivoli, Ofelia Square and Amager Beach Park.

Read more and sign up for a wedding at one of the three locations here.

The weddings take place between 10:00-14:00 and it will set you back 850kr.

New library opens in Nørrebro

A brand-new library opened its doors in Copenhagen yesterday on Bragesvej as an extension to Nørrebrohallen.The library contains around 32,000 books and a considerable children’s section. It also includes activity rooms and a reading pyramid where guests can sit and listen to reading aloud, watch children theatre performances and other events. The city expects the new library to be visited by at least 1,000 people every day.

More construction on the way

The recent change in government will result in more construction projects being approved in Copenhagen next year. Many projects in the city have been hampered by the fixed funding ceiling (see Urbanplanen brief below), which was ushered in by the previous government, but the new government will try to negotiate a new agreement with the municipalities this month. This could lead to municipalities being able to spend more money on construction next year.

Urbanplanen renovation delayed

The planned renovation of the rundown Urbanplanen area in Amager has been delayed several years. The housing area was due to be finished in December 2020, but since city has reached its fixed funding ceiling, it will delayed at least another four years. Instead, the second stage of the renovation project will commence sometime in 2022-2024. The delay means a temporary pavilion city will be established from 2021-2024.

DF wants to dig down Østerbrogade

Dansk Folkeparti (DF) wants to dig down a 200m-stretch of Østerbrogade into a tunnel in order to create a big space between the end of Sortedam Lake and the houses on the key road. DF will propose the plan, which is expected to cost 375 million kroner, at a citizens meeting on August 22. A similar proposal was rejected previously due to the infrastructure of Østerbro being too impacted. But that could change with the new City Ring Metro stations due to open in September.

City approves new harbour projects

The city and harbour authority By & Havn has approved five new projects that aim to spice up the recreational aspect of the city harbour. One of the projects is Boatie, a raft decked out like a living room from the 1970s – including a sprawling brown corner sofa (see photo below). The other projects included a stand up paddle centre, a floating wooden raft and a floating restaurant. The initiative is part of a strategy geared towards making the waterfront area livelier.