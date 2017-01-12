Over a thousand plan to attend Copenhagen rally in memory of ‘Swedish terror attacks’

A Facebook page promoting a memorial event in Copenhagen for those who perished in the yet-to-be identified terrorist attacks mentioned by US President Donald Trump last week has exploded.
Unlike the non-existent attacks themselves, the memorial event looks set to be packed, with over 4,000 actual people saying they are interested in the event and a cool 1,200 people already promising to attend.
Bowling Green we hardly knew ye
“Following the terrible attack on our sister country Sweden reported by US President Trump, the Nordic countries now stand united,” reads the main post on the page.
“We invite all citizens to visit the Swedish Embassy on Friday at 5 pm to honour our Swedish brothers, sisters and the country we love so much.”
The organisers said Copenhagen Police have approved the “love-filled”event that will offer “an opportunity to lay flowers in front of the embassy”.
The Swedish Embassy in Copenhagen is located at Sankt Annæ Plads 15. The memorial will start at 17:00 on Friday February 24.