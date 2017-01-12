Local Round-Up: Calm consideration before the demolition at Brøndby Strand

Even Copenhagen’s slummiest areas are relatively picturesque. And even if you don’t subscribe to that view, literally speaking there is no argument when it comes to the 12 pastel-coloured tower blocks in Brøndby Strand.

The public are this May invited to scale one of the 70-metre towers and survey all before them of what has been described as ‘Denmark’s only real skyline’.

Impending demolition

In one of the blocks on the 15th floor, the pop-up exhibition ‘Stories in the High House’ is opening to the public on Sunday May 5 and 19 between 12:00 and 15:00.

It’s an opportunity to learn the story behind the 1968-1974 construction of the blocks, of which seven will be demolished next year after the discovery of poly-chlorinated biphenyls, a carcinogenic substance, in their walls.

DSB to test out smoking zones at selected Copenhagen stations

DSB is rethinking its outright smoking ban on all its platforms, reports Søndagsavisen. With the introduction of smoking zones at two stations over the next year, it is hopeful the pilot scheme will demonstrate that fewer people would light up in smoke-free areas with a zone available. Yellow ashtrays will be placed in clearly marked smoking zones at Fredericia and Dybbølsbro. DSB introduced an outright ban on July 1, but passengers seldom encounter smoke-free platforms at busy stations, and few DSB staff enforce the ban.

Making the capital’s water softer – for the good of our hair and kettles

HOFOR has confirmed it intends to build three new state-of-the-art waterworks in an attempt to make the water in Copenhagen less hard, reports TV2. The new waterworks could be in place by 2024. Hard water, which the Danish capital is well known for, creates a lot of problems in the home: from leaving the kettle and dishwater unusable due to the build-up of calcium, to making it almost impossible to properly clean your hair without bucket-loads of conditioner. Softer water is also better for the environment.

More restricted areas at this year’s Distortion in bid to sell more bracelets

Distortion, which begins on May 29, is introducing more restricted areas in Nørrebro and Vesterbro, the city districts that host the street parties on the opening two nights. Each party attracts 100,000 revellers. Street bracelets will cost 120 kroner each, and Distortion has set itself a target of selling 25,000. It is also cutting down the number of its large stages over the first two days from 30 to 12 in a bid to address concerns over the noise volume.

Police still seeking stabber almost half a year after incident

The police have released a video showing footage of a young man who they suspect was responsible for stabbing a security guard at a party at Rødovre Gymnasium on November 30. Two other youths involved in the incident have been tracked down and charged, but not the main perpetrator, who is described as being of Somali descent, 180-190 cm tall and aged 17-20. It is believed one of the three youths was thrown out of the party before the incident in which the security guard was stabbed twice in the torso and seriously injured.

More scooters released as municipality continues to mull parking options

Another 250 rental scooters have been released onto the streets of Copenhagen – this time by the international company Lime, which already rents out the vehicles in over 100 cities worldwide. In October, Lime was asked by Copenhagen Municipality to withdraw its scooters just four days after releasing them – mainly due to concerns over where they would be parked. Since then the government has approved a one-year pilot scheme to test out their suitability, which began on January 17, and Voi and Tier have entered the market. Meanwhile, Copenhagen Municipality has still not decided on how the scooters should be best parked.

Copenhagen the 21st most Instagrammable destination in Europe

Copenhagen has been ranked the 21st most Instagrammable destination in Europe for 2019 by Big 7 Travel. Its comprehensive rating system analysed the number of hashtags per destination, along with surveying its 1.5 million site users, and factoring in votes cast by a panel of travel experts. The winner was Dubrovnik in Croatia, the principal location for scenes set in King’s Landing in ‘Game of Thrones’. While the top ten was completed by Iceland, the Scottish Highlands, Budapest, the Cotswolds in the UK, County Kerry in Ireland, Malta, Côte d’Azur in France, Kiev and Vienna.

Quiz at Kennedys to raise funds for the Scandinavian Hurling Team

A pie and pint night is being held at Kennedys Irish Bar on Saturday April 27 to raise funds for the Scandinavian Hurling Team. A quiz beginning at 19:00 (entry: 50 kroner per person, maximum four per team) will include prizes for the top three, as well as spot prizes contributed by sponsors. And for just 99 kroner, those present will be able to enjoy a Boyne Brewery pint and Kiwi Pies selection.

Visitor numbers at Copenhagen Zoo explode as panda-momium sets in

Twice as many guests packed into Copenhagen Zoo over the long Easter weekend than normal – primarily to grab a gander at Mao Sun and Xing Er, the giant pandas installed into their special enclosure earlier this month. Just 40,570 visitors came to the zoo during the eight-day period concluding on Easter Monday in 2018, but this year the figure shot up to 105,317. The warm weather is also believed to have played a part in the surge – but let’s hope the pandas don’t get too used to it!