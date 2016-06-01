Local Round-Up: Close to 4,000 election posters removed for being illegal

Some 4,474 of the EU and General Election posters erected in May and June were in violation of the rules, according to Copenhagen Municipality.

Violating the rules

Posters were in violation if they were put up prematurely, incorrectly, in prohibited locations, contravened the Danish Road Act or exceeded the time-frame of the election, and in total 3,887 were removed.

In 2017, only 1,378 posters were removed.

Prioritising the detrimental ones

“Our main focus has been to remove posters that could be dangerous to traffic or burdensome to young trees and the city’s green areas,” explained the municipality.

The parties at fault will receive a bill corresponding to the number of unlawful posters the municipality had to remove.

Citizens on the case

Citizens were invited to report wrongly-placed posters and accordingly sent 185 emails.

“We see it as an expression that people want to take good care of their city,” added the municipality.

Copenhagen to launch cig butt trash campaign

Cigarette butts make up almost 87 percent of the litter that ends up on Copenhagen’s streets – many smokers excuse themselves from throwing them away because they’re afraid they’ll set fire to the bins. Cleaning up the butts can be a tedious and resource intensive task, but to overcome the problem Copenhagen Municipality has launched a new initiative. ‘Clean Love for KBH’ aims to spread awareness pertaining to the issue and also the larger problem of waste disposal.

Teen in critical condition after mishap at Islands Brygge

A 17-year old boy was yesterday pulled out of the harbour bath in Islands Brygge after he was reported missing by his friends. The boy has been admitted to the Rigshospitalet trauma centre where he remains in a critical condition. His family has been informed.

Many expert researchers at KU’s National Museum leave the department

Top researchers at the University of Copenhagen’s National Museum of Natural History are relocating to the university’s other departments, including the Faculty of Health Sciences, due to reduced research funds and job insecurity. The highly regarded museum – which boasts a one-of-a-kind animal and bird species collection, along with a global reputation for making significant discoveries – believes it will lose six top-ranked professors, including esteemed academic Eske Willerslev.

Victim’s son blames Flextrafik for father’s death

In March this year, a 96-year old man from northern Zealand died after falling off a stairwell operated by Flextrafik – a company that specialises in moving the elderly, sick or disabled. Apparently this was the 259th accident involving the company’s products in the past two years. The son of the deceased man told TV2 that the company is lacking in adequately trained staff. In its defence, Flextrafik claimed that all of its employees are properly trained, asserting that on average there are only four accidents every year.