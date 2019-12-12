Local Round-Up: Copenhagen Airport on course for first passenger decrease for years

A much slower November than in 2018 has put Copenhagen Airport on course to record it first decrease in passenger numbers for years.

Some 46,000 fewer passengers used the airport last month – a 2.1 percent decline on November 2018.

Annual decrease

The slump means that 0.2 percent fewer passengers have used the airport this year compared to 2018

The decrease, which is expected to be confirmed at the end of the year, has been blamed on a number of factors, including the SAS pilots strike, the bankruptcies of Primera Air and WOW Air, and Norwegian’s decision to stop running long-haul flights from Copenhagen.

Government fails to live up to high standards regarding traffic fatalities

Denmark may have the second lowest road traffic fatality rate in the EU, but it is falling short of its target of 120 a year. As of the end of October, there had been 159 fatalities, which is 25 more than the same time last year. The transport minister, Benny Engelbrecht, has vowed to apply even stricter rules on speeding and using mobile phones at the wheel.

Major fire in Copenhagen suburb of Allerød

Firefighters in the Greater Copenhagen suburb of Allerød were fighting 20 metre-high flames in the early hours of Thursday. A factory on Engholm Parkvej, owned by the light manufacturer Sirius, reportedly caught fire at 00.54, and after a long-term effort the fire was finally controlled.

Eight people facing terror charges after yesterday’s series of raids

Following the arrests of 20 people on Wednesday under suspicion they were involved in a huge terror plot, eight appeared in court today where they were charged with terror-related crimes. The six men and two women are mainly thought to be accused of obtaining arms and explosives, according to Jørgen Bergen Skov from Copenhagen Police. The remaining 12 of the suspects have been released, but not cleared.

Three men accused of bombing pizzeria in Vanløse in September

Following a behind-closed doors hearing in Frederiksberg on Tuesday in connection with the bomb explosion at a pizzeria in Vanløse on September 18, three men have been detained in custody. In total five men aged 19-22 appeared in court. So far, the police have not released much information regarding their investigation.

Danish fugitives caught in Barcelona

Two men have been arrested in Barcelona in connection with aiding the escape of the gang member Hemin Dilshad Saleh from a psychiatric hospital in Slagelse on November 19. The young men, 20 and 24, are like Saleh believed to be members of NNV, which for nearly two years has been involved in a gang war with its parent gang, Brothas. Saleh remains at large.

Copenhagen Zoo welcomes a new member

A new polar bear cub was born last week at Copenhagen Zoo – the second year in a row that the zoo has had a polar bear birth.

Pizza lovers get ready! Two hours of free pizza on Friday

Nørrebro pizzeria and wine bar Colpo Grosso is inviting the public to eat Romana pizza for free for two hours from 16:00-18:00. Colpo Grosso is located at Griffenfeldsgade 24B.