Local Round-Up: Copenhagen among best cities for families

According to a new report from the German moving company Movinga, Copenhagen is one of the world’s most family-friendly cities.

Scoring 150 cities across a host of parameters within the scope of liveability, family legislation and parent surveys, Copenhagen came fifth behind leaders Helsinki, Quebec, Oslo and Munich.

It seemed like the Nordics and Canada were vying for the lion’s share of the top spots with the top 10 being completed by Stockholm, Reykjavik, Calgary, Montreal and Gothenburg.

Some of the categories evaluated were housing prices, living costs, unemployment, education, safety, transport, air quality and health insurance.

No Turkish delight

Meanwhile, it was dour reading for Turkey, which had three cities in the bottom five.

Istanbul was adjudged to be the least family-friendly city, preceded by Kuwait City, Izmir, Ankara and Manama (Bahrain).

Mexico City, Athens, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Doha and Naples completed the bottom 10.

Frederiksberg very chuffed indeed

According to the European satisfaction surveyor EPSI Rating, Frederiksberg Municipality has the most satisfied citizens in Denmark. Asked about their satisfaction with municipal services, responses from Frederiksberg yielded a 75.8 percent satisfaction rating – well above the national average of 63.5 percent. Rødovre came second with a rating of 74.1 percent, followed by Syddjurs (73.1), Thisted (72.5) and Frederikshavn (71.8). Meanwhile, Svendborg Municipality scored the highest rating in terms of citizens recommending the municipality, ahead of Roskilde, Syddjurs, Hvidovre and Lyngby-Taarbæk.

Alarming numbers in Dragør

New figures from Danmarks Statistik show that Dragør has the highest rate of burglaries per home out of any other municipality in Denmark. The figures revealed that there were 159 reported burglaries in Dragør in 2019 – the equivalent of 24.7 burglaries per 1,000 households, which is over twice the national average of 9.1. Municipalities north of Copenhagen scored particularly highly, with Rudersdal, Hørsholm, Gentofte and Allerød completing the top five. There were 24,553 reports of burglaries of private homes in Denmark last year – a 15 percent decrease compared to the year before.

Amager Bakke vying for sports building award

Amager Bakke (Copenhill), which opened to much aplomb late last year armed with a year-round skiing area, is among the buildings vying for the sports building of the year award, Årets Idrætsbyggeri. The newly-resurrected KB Hallen, which burned down in a fire in 2011, is also in contention along with Helsingør Stadium and Holbæk Sportsby. The brand new award is being awarded by Nohrcon, a firm specialising in conferences and courses. Anyone can vote up until February 20. The winner will be revealed on February 26.

Moving refugees to troubled neighbourhood

The city’s decision to move its refugee centre from Valby to Nordvest has been met with criticism. The Bispebjerg local authority said it has no problem accepting the refugees, but contends that it is a bad idea moving them to an area that struggles with gang-related problems. The contention is that the centre could become a recruitment magnet for the gangs, while giving the refugees a skewed impression of society. Bispebjerg’s local authority therefore recommends keeping the centre on Ottiliavej in Valby, where it has been since opening in 2016. Local politicians in Valby concur with that assessment, underlining that the centre is served by a job centre located 200 metres from its current location. The decision to move the refugees is part of the 2020 budget for the city, in which 8 million kroner has been set aside for the project.

Canal ticket booth axed

The little booths where visitors can purchase tickets for the Netto canal boat tour at Nyhavn will be removed in the near future. Currently located on the right side of the pier, the booth has been deemed to be illegally situated by Copenhagen Municipality, which contends that the promenade must be kept free of all forms of buildings. It has not yet been decided where the ticket booth can be moved to.

New Greater CPH boss

Tue David Bak has been named the new CEO of the Greater Copenhagen Committee, the political co-operation organ for the Greater Copenhagen area. Bak comes from a position as the head of the Foreign Ministry’s Innovation Centre Denmark in Israel, and he was previously in charge of development in Zealand Region. Bak will assume the reins in his new position on April 1. The Greater Copenhagen area encompasses four regions and 85 municipalities across Denmark and Sweden.

New vision for Nuuks Plads

Plans for a new vision for Nuuks Plads in Nørrebro have been unveiled by developers 2L Projektudvikling following the municipality’s recent decision to not permit buildings that exceed a height of 24 metres. The project will offer homes to 100-200 people – 25 percent of which will be earmarked as affordable housing. Some 40-60 percent of the 10,000 sqm area area will be available for businesses. Nuuks Plads recently got a Metro stop as part of the new City Ring line.