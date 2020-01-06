Local Round-Up: Copenhagen named among top places to visit in 2020

Denmark has long attracted rave reviews in regards to everything from its life-work balance and ‘hygge’ to equality and happiness.

And now it’s being lauded once again – this time by renowned media CNN, which has put Copenhagen on its ‘Top 20 places to visit in 2020’ list.

“Copenhagen was given another happiness boost earlier this year when Kongens Nytorv, its much-loved square, finally reopened after a seven-year closure because of the construction of a new metro line,” CNN wrote.

Changing landscape

CNN also pointed to the Museum of Copenhagen reopening its doors again in 2020, Tivoli Gardens still going strong and other key draws such as the Strøget walking street, Michelin-star restaurants, the outdoor skiing slope at CopenHill and the new City Ring Metro.

“Now the former Viking fishing village will be easier to navigate, as its driverless and fully automatic M3 (or Cityringen) comes with 17 new stations and links to three ‘bridge neighbourhoods’: Vesterbro, Nørrebro and Østerbro.”

For the rest of the CNN top 20, check out the list below.

Denmark gets first avocado cafe

Avobaren, the country’s first avocado cafe, is tomorrow opening its doors at Falkoner Alle 38 in Frederiksberg. The cafe will offer a concept representing the avocado in various ways as the ‘superfood’ fruit that has a wealth of fibre, minerals and vitamins, such as magnesium and vitamin E. Cafe owner Pernille Povlsen also stresses that aside from being vegetarian and vegan, the new concept is also gluten and lactose-free.

A bridge not too far

Copenhagen Municipality has revealed it is establishing a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over Folehaven to provide safer passage between Vigerslevvej and Sønderkær out in Valby. The new bridge, which will be named Folehavebroen Bridge, will open to the public sometime this spring and be 5.5 metres wide and 137 metres in length. The bridge will also have a park and tree area established near it, and it is expected to cost 42 million kroner.

Street lighting improvements

In a bid to provide better street lighting options in the city, Copenhagen Municipality has announced it will be seeking to once again control lighting via twilight switches – which hasn’t been possible since the city upgraded about half of its street lights a few years ago, as the old switches were not compatible with the modern LEG lights that have been installed. It means that in the future the street lights in the city will switch on and off depending on the level of light on any given day. The new system is expected to be ready for use sometime this spring. Copenhagen Municipality operates about 48,000 street lights in the city.

More waste sorting stations

Copenhagen Municipality intends to establish 750 new waste sorting stations across the city over the next couple of years. The move is part of a goal to ensure 70 percent of all waste in Copenhagen is recyclable in 2024. The first waste sorting stations will begin to appear in the city in 2020, and they will also be in use by 2022. Copenhagen has a goal of becoming CO2-neutral by 2025. Last year, 44 percent of Copenhagen’s waste was recycled.