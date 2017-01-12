Local Round-up: Copenhagen nightlife amongst the best … and priciest … in Europe

There’s good news and bad news if you’re planning a night out in Copenhagen. While its clubs are among the best in Europe, according to the rentals search engine HomeToGo, the overall experience is one of the priciest.

Based on selected criteria – including the number of venues and listed events, and the quality of events according to user ratings – Copenhagen is among the continent’s top 30 cities for nightlife on a list dominated by the UK, which led the way with five.

But it will need a drastic cut in prices to compete in the stag and hen night market against the five cheapest destinations on the list: Tbilisi (Georgia), Bucharest (Romania), Belgrade (Serbia), Vilnius (Lithuania) and Riga (Latvia).

Relatively cheap entry

The survey assessed five costs – entry, beer, mixed drink, taxi and accommodation – and judged Copenhagen to be the seventh priciest.

This is no mean feat given that the average entry price in Copenhagen is relatively cheap at 12 pounds – way better than London (25), UK city Bristol (26.73) and Spanish party island Ibiza (43).

But as is often the case, Copenhagen is let down by taxis (20.76) – the third most expensive behind Amsterdam (21.50) and Zurich (22.04).

Party islands rule supreme

Its overall price of 93.95 pounds was a snip of the top two: the Greek island of Mykonos (151.93) and Ibiza (361.27).

For the other price indexes, it compared quite favourably, and the locals who are known to cycle home from a club at 8 am will vouch for Copenhagen being pretty affordable.

Likewise the Swedes who cross the Øresund in great numbers every weekend will chortle at the supposed accommodation costs.

Danes lagging behind Dutch on vehicle emissions, warns expert

According to a survey conducted by Rambøll Consultants and UserNeeds, 62 percent of Danes would like to see diesel vehicles forbidden in city centres over the next three to years, and some cities, such as Amsterdam, have plans to ban both diesel and petrol cars by the end of the next decade. However, Denmark is dragging its heels, claims Professor Ole Hertel at Institut for Miljøvidenskab – at the cost of lives. According to Hertel, traffic pollution is responsible for 1,000 premature deaths every year in Denmark – out of around 3,000-4,000 fatalities caused by pollution. Better incentives to use electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles are needed, Hertel told TV2.

Frederiksberg to increase the number of its daycare pedagogues

Frederiksberg Municipality has just become the first in Denmark to raise the manning level of its daycare pedagogues to those recommended by BUPL, the pedagogical trade union. This means there will be an adult for every six children in the kindergartens (børnehaver) and one adult for every three at the nurseries (vuggestuer). A majority on the municipal council approved the action last week. The move follows country-wide demonstrations last month as thousands of parents and children took to the streets. The proposal should take a year to implement. The municipality also hopes to address staff absenteeism rates, high staff turnover rates and bureaucracy.

Copenhagen still struggling for hospice bed space

Copenhagen is still struggling when it comes to having enough places at its hospices to satisfy demand. Back in 2017, hospices had to reject almost every third person because of a lack of space, and that figure today is still largely unchanged despite more funding being earmarked for more beds.

Swings accident caused by incorrectly fitted rocking frame

A preliminary investigation concludes that the swings in Ballerup that killed a woman in late April were incorrectly fitted. On April 27 in a playground on Baltorpvej in Ballerup, a 31-year-old woman was killed when the swings collapsed, hitting her on the head. It would appear that the supporting frame had been incorrectly fitted.

Man in critical condition after power plant blast

A 34-year-old man remains in Rigshospitalet in a critical condition after he was buried in a coal landslide at the Avedøre Power Station south of Copenhagen on May 1. He was unconscious but alive when he was dug free, and then placed in an artificial coma at the hospital. The national working environment authority has launched an investigation.

Overpaying for pavement cleaning – as far back as 2012

Some 4,000 landowners in the capital together overpaid 17.5 million kroner in 2016 and 2017 to a scheme to keep the city’s pavements clean, and now it has emerged that the municipal charges may have been erroneously calculated as far back as 2012. Housing associations, shops and other landowners in the city centre, Nørrebro, Vesterbro and Christianshavn are affected.