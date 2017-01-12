Local Round-Up: CopenHill opening with festivities this weekend

It’s been a long time coming, but the day is finally about to arrive.

This weekend Copenhagen’s latest attraction, CopenHill (also known as Amager Bakke), will officially open to the public with a long line of festivities and free events.

CopenHill will offer guests a unique outdoor activity area, including a ski slope, hiking and running trails, outdoor fitness areas and the world’s highest climbing wall (in early 2020).

READ ALSO: Long wait over: New Metro opens to great fanfare in Copenhagen

Events galore!

It all kicks off today at 17:00, and the free-to-attend party will go on until late Sunday night. There will be a beer tent, ski runs, food trucks, hiking options, a number of guided trips, music, competitions and other events for the entire family to enjoy.

“We live in a city, where innovation, green ambition and being active together, is a truism for our existence – a place, where a magnificent idea as Amager Bakke can become a reality,” event organisers wrote on Facebook.

“We look forward to seeing you all on the 4th, 5th and 6th of October for a memorable weekend!”

Check out the complete program for the opening-day weekend here (in English).

City eyes new housing strategy

Copenhagen Municipality has unveiled a new ambitious policy that aims to vastly improve the capital as a student city. The policy includes six main themes developed in co-operation with education institutions, student organisations and other relevant actors. One of the themes stipulates that the city will build 12,000 new student homes over the next 12 years and ensure that more temporary housing is made available for students at the start of the academic year. Another central theme is to focus on getting more students into work following graduation and create a thriving student life with less stress and better well-being. Aarhus was recently voted the best student city in Denmark. You can read the entire strategy here (in Danish).

Sydhavn water trial a success

A trial involving the Sydhavn district of Copenhagen has shown that great water consumption cuts can be made without much change to daily life. In 2014, the old part of Sydhavn set a target to decrease its water consumption by 10 percent by 2020, but it already passed that goal in 2018 thanks to some simple information and tips to easily save water and heating. The old part of the district also saved 8 percent in heating, saving the municipality 6.2 million kroner over four years. Moreover, a local project has shown that schools can cut water consumption by a third by simply investing in more sustainable water and tap fixtures. The savings mean the investment will be recouped in just three years.

Metro builders forgot to pay tax

It has emerged that some of the companies that helped build the new City Ring Metro forgot to pay millions kroner in tax. The Skattestyrelsen tax authority has so far uncovered that companies and their employees have omitted paying taxes to the tune of 51 million kroner. However, the union 3F contends that Skattestyrelsen has only seen the tip of the iceberg and the actual figure is probably far greater. Experts suggest one of the problems was that many foreign companies and workers were involved in the construction, and that the missing tax payments could be the result of cheating or lacking knowledge about Danish tax legislation. The City Ring, which opened on Sunday, took eight years to build and cost 25.3 billion kroner to build – 10.5 percent more expensive than originally planned.

Østerbro to get face lift

As part of Copenhagen’s new 2020 budget, the city’s Østerbro district will be given a decent upgrade over the next few years. One of the projects approved was installing a bicycle path on the busy Strandboulevarden, while another project will see a new square being built in the area around Lyngbyvej, Emdrupvej and Strødamvej, in a bid to make the area more attractive for residents. Citizens will have to be patient though as the construction phases aren’t expected to begin until 2023.