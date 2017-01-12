Local Round-Up: Habour spring cleaning nets 190 bikes, ten electric scooters … and a dildo

You never know what will emerge from the depths of Copenhagen Harbour during the annual spring cleaning session. For one reason or another, people tend to toss in all sorts of interesting items.

This year was no different as the city and development agency By & Havn cleaned up the waterways of the capital as divers brought up around 190 bicycles, 15 electric scooters, café chairs and tables, road signs and a dildo.

“It continues to amaze me that we can keep bringing up so much every year. It’s a bit of a shame as we would rather have seen as little as possible being brought up,” Morten Johansen, the harbour master for By & Havn, told Ekstra Bladet tabloid.

“Aside from loads of people losing their bikes, it’s also polluting and I don’t think that’s how we should treat out harbour. We have a lovely harbour that is becoming more and more recreational and in which we swim in, so I hope things improve at some point.”

Scooter dread

Johansen was particularly disappointed that the clean-up yielded so many electric scooters, considering how new they are to the city. He dreads how many will end up in the harbour after a whole year.

Over the next few days, the massive pile of rubbish will be transported to a waste-disposal centre, where it will be either destroyed or recycled.

Good times at the municipality

Denmark’s biggest workplace, Copenhagen Municipality, remains a good place to work, according to a new survey. The survey showed that most of the 40,000 employees of the city were happy and motivated in their jobs in 2018, scoring their workplace a 5.6 out of 7. The score is a slight increase compared to 2017, when the rating was at 5.5. The three areas that improved compared to 2017 were employees enjoying meaningful tasks, co-operation on join tasks, and leadership.

New bridge hits town

Copenhagen’s new habour bridge, Lille Langebro, has arrived by way of barge from the Netherlands following a year of delays brought on by a collapsing crane in Rotterdam. The bridge, which is a gift to the city from philanthropic association Realdania, is expected to see around 10,000 cyclists and pedestrians on a daily basis and is scheduled to open to the public in the autumn of this year. The bridge spans are expected to be in place sometime this week.

Media folks live in CPH

According to a new report compiled by the palaces and culture agency, Slot- og Kulturstyrelsen, most people who work in the media industry live in Copenhagen. The report showed that 7,923 full-time media workers in 2017 lived in the Danish capital – the municipalities of Copenhagen, Frederiksberg, Tårnby and Dragør. In comparison, just 664 lived in west Jutland, 894 lived in north Jutland and 1,072 lived in west and south Zealand and Bornholm.

Ryanair turning it up in CPH

Following a couple of stagnant years at Copenhagen Airport, the Irish budget airline Ryanair has announced that it plans to step up its activities in the Danish capital. The airline intends to have 135 weekly departures from the airport in the next winter season from October 30 – a considerable increase from the 94 current weekly departures. Among the new routes on the way are Nürnberg, Marseille and Gdansk, while other routes to Prague, Bordeaux, Liverpool, Krakow and London (Southend) will become year-round fixtures.

Touchdown for the pandas

Some five years of negotiations between the Danish and Chinese governments culminated last night when two pandas arrived at Copenhagen Airport (see photos below). The pandas, Xing Er and Mao Sun, departed from Chengu Panda Base and caught a SAS flight from Beijing as part of their long journey to their new home at Copenhagen Zoo. The pandas will acclimatise to their new specially-designed living quarters over the next five days, before being introduced to the public on April 11.

(All photos below: Hasse Ferrold)



