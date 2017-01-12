Local Round-Up: Huge explosion rocks Copenhagen district

The city district of Valby was rocked by a huge explosion in the early hours of Friday morning, which Copenhageners reported hearing all over the city, from Vesterbro to Vanløse.

The explosion took place between 02:30 and 02:45 at a warehouse belonging to the T Hansen vehicle dealership on Gammel Køge Landevej, which is just around the corner from Valbyparken.

Just before 3 in the morning

“At 02:50 we received notification that a loud bang had been heard at the address,” confirmed police spokesperson Henrik Brix.

“When we arrived we could see that the aluminum gates to the warehouse were a wreck.”

Outside source most likely

Nobody was injured in the blast, and nothing suspicious has been found in the area.

However, the police have not ruled out somebody targeting the warehouse with fireworks or some other kind of explosive.

“At present, it looks like the cause came from outside,” said Brix.

Public welcome to attend opening of Sydhavn recycling centre tomorrow

A new recycling centre is opening in Sydhavn this Saturday that should enable the city and its residents to radically improve the way they dispose of unwanted household items. It will be a particular godsend for those who want to dispose of waste electronic products and old furniture. Some of the materials will be sold. The plant, which has been built from recycled concrete, will function as an activities centre, hosting classes, workshops, debates and a test laboratory. The public are invited to attend the opening at Bådehavnsgade 50 from 09:00 to 12:30, where there will be activities for children.

Police investigation ongoing following shooting close to CPH Central Station

Police are still appealing for witnesses following the fatal shooting of a man on Helgolandsgade in Vesterbro on Tuesday. A 39-year-old man was hit several times at around 13:30 just a couple of blocks away from Copenhagen Central Station on a road that links Vesterbrogade to Istedgade. A passing doctor tried in vain to save the man, who had been shot in the head and body. Witnesses heard five to six shots, along with screams, and reported seeing a black Audi fleeing the scene. An Audi was later set on fire in between the Sengeløse and Holbæk motorways at around 16:00.

New Christian IV statue erected in front of one of his buildings

A six metre-high statue of Christian IV, the ‘Builder King’ who oversaw the construction of most of the early 17th century buildings Copenhagen is famous for, has been erected in front of Børsen at Slotsholmen. Since its inception in 2010, the project has cost 1.8 million kroner to fulfil – and most of the cost has been privately funded. Among the buildings built during his reign were Rundetårn, Børsen and Rosenborg Castle, and they have been incorporated into the design by the Faroese sculptor Hans Pauli Olsen.

Fierce fire close to Copenhagen Harbour waters

A fierce fire broke out in a residential block in Islands Brygge on Tuesday evening at around 19:00, billowing out dark smoke into the Copenhagen skyline. The fire raged across four roof terraces of a relatively new apartment block located approximately 100 metres from the harbour waters just down the waterfront from the baths. Nobody was injured.