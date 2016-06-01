Local Round-Up: Metro crash bad timing ahead of big opening!

Underground operator Metroselskabet was probably hoping for a quiet month in the build-up to the opening of the Metro City Ring on September 29.

But on Friday a derailment in between Vanløse and Frederiksberg stations led to long delays as the service was reduced to a single-line operation.

Nobody injured; wounded pride

Nobody was injured in the accident, which was thought to have occurred when the train was leaving a side track to join the main rails.

But ahead of its big day later this month, it’s a safe bet to say Metroselskabet’s pride has been badly wounded.

Lawyers taking their cut from the Britta Nielsen case

Lawyers have so far clocked up 615 hours trying to track down the money embezzled by Britta Nielsen, who is accused of skimming away 117 million kroner over a 25-year period from various public bodies, including Socialstyrelsen. So far, they have only managed to track down 5-6 million – a pitiful figure given that they have now looked through 80 to 90 percent of the relevant paperwork. Some 4.6 million of the sum has been derived from selling Nielsen’s Hvidovre home for 4.6 million, while a farm in Sweden has fetched 0.8 million. Other assets held in South Africa are also under scrutiny.

Kim Larsen’s family turn down bid to name park after the singer

City Hall’s plans to name a small park in the Copenhagen area of Christianshavn after Kim Larsen have been scuppered by the deceased singer’s family. “The family has stated in an email to the Technology and Environment Committee that they do not agree to name the said place after Kim Larsen,” the committee’s chair Jakob Næsager confirmed to TV2. The 750 sqm park will be located close to the water and near the streets Overgaden Oven Vandet and Ved Kanalen.

Three charged with manslaughter after fatal stabbing in Valby

Three youths aged 16, 16 and 19 have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old man on the night of September 8 in Valby. At a preliminary hearing in Frederiksberg on Friday, it was established that the stabbing took place during a brawl involving at least 15 people near Carl Th Dreyers Vej. The incident was not gang-related.

Slain on the streets of Ishøj as black Audi is left riddled with bullets

One person was shot dead last night in the Greater Copenhagen suburb of Ishøj, and several others injured – one of them critically. The incident took place at around 21:00 on Gildbrovej when gunmen opened fire on a black Audi. It is believed to be gang-related.