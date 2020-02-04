Local Round-Up: Nørrebro Station getting greener

Nørrebro Station, known for chaotic crosswalks, dodgy traffic lights and concrete galore, will become quite a bit greener in the future.

Copenhagen mayor Frank Jensen and deputy mayor for technology and environmental issues, Ninna Hedeager Olsen, revealed that the area will be spruced up quite nicely this year.

7 million implemented

Olsen contends that the area around the station should be improved with a budget of around 7 million kroner.

Accordingly, the city has announced a project proposal that includes about ten trees, gravel paths, improved lighting, trash bins and flowerbeds.

The project is expected to be completed in 18 months.

Five year anniversary of CPH terror attack

Fredsprojektet mod Racisme – Kærlighed og kage (FRKK), an organisation fighting against racism, has set up a peace walk on Valentine’s Day on the fifth anniversary of the Copenhagen terror attack. The head of FRKK, Uzma Ahmed, will throw a ‘peace party’ where she encourages everyone to bring cake. The event is in collaboration with Krudttønden and Krudtugejazz event. The event can be found here. The tragedy unfolded as Omar Abdel Hamid el-Hussein opened fire and killed a man at Krudttønden and another man at the Great Synagogue in city centre on February 14, 2015. He was later killed by police in the Nordvest district.

Massive tree planted in Grønningen

A 12-meter-high oak tree has been planted on the corner of Grønningen and Esplanaden on Wednesday morning. The tree, one of the largest trees planted in Copenhagen recently, is in the square built by the development company Thylander group and designed by Gehl for the citizens of Copenhagen. The tree trunk is approximately 30 cm in diameter, and it weighs four tons. It was delivered by Kortegaard Nursery in Funen.

Beach-goers turned trash pickers

Last week, Køge launched an environmental initiative that urges beach guests to collect garbage in a basket. The initiative, Project Clean Beach, places green baskets in stands by the entrances of the beach. Anyone interested in helping the project can freely take the baskets. Initially baskets were hollow, but now the they now have mental plates in the bottom so that small bits of rubbish like cigarette butts can also be collected.

Fire in VEGA last week

On the night of January 29, a fire has occurred at the popular concert venue Lille VEGA in Vesterbro. Copenhagen Police revealed that the cause of the fire is still undetermined. No one was injured. However, the stage area has been damaged and the rest of the week’s concerts have been moved to other venues.

CPH ranks low on Climate Change City Index

According to the new figures from the apartment search engine Nestpick, Copenhagen ranks 41st among the cities that are predicted to be most impacted by climate change by 2050. Bangkok was ranked first, followed by Ho Chi Minh City and Amsterdam – mostly due to the second greatest potential sea-level rise impact score. Among the subcategories – Climate Shift Score, Water Stress Increase Score and Potential Sea-Level Rise Impact Score – Copenhagen was not ranked in the top 10. Marseille, Orlando and Rio de Janeiro scored the lowest total climate change scores, meaning that they are predicted to experience the least consequences by 2050.

A real ripper at City Hall Square

The American interactive museum franchise Ripley’s Believe It or Not! is opening Denmark’s first ‘Optical Illusion Space’ in the City Hall Square where the world is slanted 45 degrees. Guests can take their own photos and rotate them to make it look like they are walking on the wall, floating in the air or balancing on a hand. The space has been designed by Mikkel Sonne, who has experience with amusement parks like Europa Park in Germany, Liseberg in Sweden, Faarup Sommerland and Knuthenborg Safari Park and Tivoli.