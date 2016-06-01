Local Round-up: Two mentions for Denmark on sandwich mecca list

Every holiday-maker knows the feeling: you’ve spent the morning sightseeing, the pangs of hunger begin to bite and you’d kill for a sandwich. But where to get a good one?

The choice is endless but luckily Big 7 Travel has come to the rescue with a list of the 50 best sandwich joints in Europe based on readers’ tips and feedback.

Duck and cover

Denmark hits the spot twice: at No 45 with a slow-cooked duck baguette from Ma Poule in Copenhagen’s covered market Torvehallerne, and higher up the list at No 29 with the classic smørrebrød open sandwiches served by Aamann’s, a Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant in Copenhagen.

The overall winner was Osteria All’antico Vinaio in Florence, with a slow-cooked pork sandwich. London Brussels and Paris tied as sandwich capitals with three mentions, with Berlin, Vienna, Amsterdam, Helsinki, Barcelona, Prague and Madrid managing two mentions each.

Zoo goes all in on green measures

Copenhagen Zoo has set itself the ambitious target of saving 6 million litres of water and emitting 170 less tonnes of CO2 every year. The zoo has gone into partnership with PKA’s energy fund SustainSolutions as part of a general revamping of the zoo that includes restaurants, food outlets, toilets and play areas. The savings in electricity will primarily be accomplished by fitting new solar cells on the roofs of a number of the animal houses and buildings. If all goes according to plan the new energy measures will cut 20 percent off the zoo’s total power consumption – the equivalent of the consumption of 100 homes. The project is expected to be completed before the end of June.

Copenhagen residents feeling safer

A new survey carried out by Copenhagen Municipality reveals that the number of citizens in the municipality who feel unsafe in their neighbourhoods has fallen from 12 to 9 percent in a year. The change has been most marked in Bispebjerg, where the number of unsafe citizens has fallen from 28 percent in 2018 to 17 percent this year. There have also been dramatic changes in outer Nørrebro, where the numbers have fallen from 23 to 17 percent. Additionally, the number of crimes reported to the police per 1,000 inhabitants has fallen from 89.2 in 2013 to 60.1 in 2018. “I’m happy that Copenhageners are being subjected to fewer criminal acts and that they generally feel more secure when they are out in town,” said the city mayor Frank Jensen.

‘Railway town’ closer to reality

A group consisting of the owners of the land plus DSB Ejendomme, Freja Ejendomme and Copenhagen Municipality have plans to create a completely new district with housing, shops and business premises, reports DKNYT. The new district will be called Jernbanebyen (railway town) and is a 400,000 square metre site opposite the HC Ørstedsværket power station on Enghave Brygge south of Fisketorvet. In order for the project to get the green light, the municipality will have to adopt a new town plan in the autumn of 2019

PFA buys Frederiksberg icon

Frederiksberg’s venerable Forum concert and exhibition hall at Julius Thomsens Plads is to pass into the hands of the pension company PFA together with the Thylander Group as managers on July 1. The 93-year-old hall is directly opposite Wilhelm Lauritzen’s listed Radiohus, which PFA also owns and has turned into a concert hall for Det Kongelige Danske Musikkonservatorium, reports Minby.dk. “At the moment, Forum is rented out for exhibitions and entertainment and we intend to continue this, but there is no doubt that its situation has great potential that we are looking forward to working with,” said PFA’s property director Michael Bruhn.

New roof for skating rink

Last week the ground was broken for the construction of a new roof over the skating rink on the old gasworks site in Østerbro, which is close to the Østre Gasværk theatre and Nordhavn Station, reports Minby.dk. Ten years have passed since the old skating rink in Østerbro near Parken was demolished, during which time skaters and hockey players have had to make do with a number of temporary solutions. However, some of the skaters said they would miss the current facility’s distinctive domed roof. “Everyone knows the dome – even those who don’t play hockey,” Elias, a young ice hockey player from KSF, told Østerbro Avis.

Local residents worried about aircraft noise

A meeting has been arranged in the main library in Tårnby on June 13 from 17:00-18:30 to discuss the possible effects of Copenhagen Airport’s expansion plans, reports Minby.dk. The airport wants to double its number of passengers from 30 to 60 million every year, and local residents are worried that this will cause more pollution and aircraft noise. The organisers emphasise they are not against the plans per se but want to make sure that thorough evaluations of the environmental consequences are carried out first.

Level drops Copenhagen route

On March 31 the cut-price airline Level inaugurated a route from Vienna to Copenhagen Airport as part of its summer traffic program. Six weekly departures were planned using Airbus A321-200 aircraft with space for 210 passengers, reports Check-In.dk. However, the competition has been so fierce that Level has already decided to throw in the towel after only 76 days on the route.