Local Round-Up: Vandals do their best to postpone Metro opening again

The Metro City Ring is opening on September 29 – in spite of the assistance of some helpful vandals, who did their best to delay matters by cutting cables and destroying fuse boxes in August, reports TV2.

The Metro reported damage at all 17 of the stations, including severed and bent escalator and elevator cables, in areas that visitors need security clearance to access.

The Metro accordingly beefed up security.

Slightly behind schedule

However, Metro has ruled out the possibility that the vandalism will postpone the opening, instead saying it represented “an extra challenge”.

According to Metro head Anne-Grethe Foss, the vandalism left the project behind schedule, but they are now “close to recovering the lost time”.

In the meantime, the vandalism has been reported to Copenhagen Police.

New elephants at Copenhagen Zoo get move-in day to remember

Three new elephants arrived at Copenhagen Zoo on Thursday. The newcomers are a female, Thia Ha Pyhu, and her daughter, Maha Kumari, as well as Maha’s two-year-old son, Jung Bul Kne. Brought in from Cologne, Germany, this was no simple relocation. On arrival, the new residents had to be hoisted over the fence into their new home with the use of a crane. After a few days of checks and quarantine, the elephants will be introduced to the existing herd of four. At 39-years-old, it is expected that new arrival Thia Ha Pyhu will take on the role of matriarch.

Connected via Bluetooth – new viking bridge to open

The world’s longest Viking bridge was completed today with the placement of the final two pillars into the ground. The 700-metre-long structure has been built through the Great Vejleådal valley, Albertslund, where it connects four different Viking roads and traverses a creek. Taking three years to complete with help from schools and volunteers, almost all of the structure was built by hand or Viking tools and techniques. The bridge is a reconstruction of the original Ravning Bridge in Jutland, built by Harald ‘Bluetooth’ Gormsson over a thousand years ago. The project was initiated by the Viking Village and Kroppedal Museum and also received support from Nordea-Fonden and the Danish Outdoor Council. To find out more, visit vikingebro.dk.

Record high for Copenhagen Airport

A record number of passengers passed through Copenhagen Airport last month. With just over 2.9 million people moving through terminals, Kastrup saw a 0.8 percent increase on August 2018. Last month also happens to be the busiest in the airport’s history. The record was set mainly due to an increase in transfer passengers, as traffic of this type was up by 7.6 percent for the same month last year. Despite the record, the total number of passengers for 2019 as a whole is down a fraction of a percent. This drop can be explained by the closures of Wow Air and Primera Air, as well as industrial action earlier this year.

Statue moves again

An iconic Copenhagen statue has returned to its rightful place. ‘The Fisherman’s Wife’ had stood on Gammel Strand since 1940, before being removed in 2011 to allow the Metro construction to take place. In 2015, a temporary home was found outside Sydhavn Station. However, with the Metro City Ring due to open on September 29, ‘The Fisherman’s Wife’ was returned home to Gammel Strand on Tuesday.

Donkey republic introduces e-bikes

Bike share provider Donkey Republic has released 200 e-bikes onto the streets of Copenhagen. The move follows a successful summer trial in Berlin in which 100 such bikes were used for more than 4,400 trips. The new bikes can reach speeds of up to 20 km/h and will allow riders to travel greater distances in comfort. Unlike some e-bikes, the Donkey Republic bikes do not require additional docking stations. All users have been offered a free 30 minutes to try the new e-bikes.

The promo code BILFRI30 is redeemable until September 18.

Deputy mayor back at work

Ninna Hedeager Olsen, the city’s deputy mayor for technology and the environment, returned to work on Monday, bringing an end to sick leave that began on April 24. The leave stemmed from an alleged rape carried out by a former Enhedslisten colleague at a party at her home – during which she was fondled. A city court verdict on the rape charge is expected on September 25.