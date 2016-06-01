Local Round-Up: Watch out FCK and Brøndby … Olof’s coming at ya!

Aston Villa legend Olof Mellberg has been appointed the new coach of local Copenhagen side Fremad Amager, a professional outfit currently playing its football in the Danish First Division.

The appointment of the high-profile Swede – who as well as playing for Villa for almost a decade in the English Premier League also turned out for Juventus, Villarreal, FC Copenhagen and Racing Santander, whilst notching up 117 caps for Sweden – is in keeping with the ambition of the international consortium that took over the club in May 2018.

Wide-ranging strategy

Backed by investors based in London and Monaco, its strategy is to own football clubs in several countries in order to make it a viable business – a similar strategy pursued by Tottenham owner ENIC in the late 1990s.

Back in 2018, it was reported that the group is also in dialogue with clubs in Portugal, Belgium and Spain.

Stunning effect so far

Mellberg has named Azrudin ‘Vali’ Valentic as his first team coach, having previously worked with the Bosnian at Swedish club Brommapojkarna with great success: two successive promotions to return the club to the Swedish top flight.

Should everything go to plan, Mellberg’s former club FCK and Brøndby could have another seriously intense Superliga local derby to look forward to in future seasons. And the signing of French top flight player Réda Rabeï suggests the club means serious business.

Thousands of electric scooters and bikes and no plans to house them

Some 13 companies have been permitted to lease 3,200 electric scooters and 3,200 electric bicycles in Copenhagen over the remainder of the one-year trial period, reports minby.dk. The news comes just weeks after it was confirmed there will be a maximum number of 200 electric scooters and 200 rental bicycles permitted in the city centre from the autumn onwards, leaving 3,000 of each for the rest of the city. In total, there were applications to lease approximately 20,000 scooters and bikes. Copenhagen Municipality has indicated it will wait until the end of the trial period before introducing regulations regarding where the bikes and scooters should stand before and after usage.

Police hunt for INXS lookalike who could be city’s most incompetent thief

Copenhagen Police are searching for one of the most incompetent thieves in Danish history. The Danish capital is well known for having a limited CCTV capacity, even though many more have sprouted up in the wake of the Copenhagen Terror Shootings in February 2015, but earlier this week a thief operating in the area around Østerport Station managed to encounter several cameras in the space of just a few minutes (see video below). Finally, he realised he was on camera and did a quick about-turn, before emerging for another close-up dressed in sunglasses. He is described as being 175-180 cm tall, 25-30 years old and white-skinned – and, as the video reveals, quite distinctive … like he’s just been to an audition to become the new frontman of INXS. Anyone who knows the suspect should call the police on 3314 1448.

Sixty years on from ‘that’ UFO sighting, but was it really a scam?

July 8 marked the 60th anniversary of one of the most famous front-pages in Danish history: the publication of a picture of a flying saucer in the skies above Amager. At the time, an expert confirmed the authenticity of the images, and the Danish Defence and NATO took a keen interest. The two young men responsible for the photo signed a number of declarations of truth, but under questioning they started to change their story. The result was a general agreement among Danish media to never give a UFO sighting such extensive coverage. Nevertheless, some retain an open mind, and last year a new film explored the possibility the sighting was genuine.

New bicycle stands open at new-look Trianglen

New bicycle stands have been opened at Trianglen ahead of the new Metro station opening in late September. There is space for visitors to Fælledparken to park 251 bicycles on the corners of Blegdamsvej and Øster Allé. In total, 751 new bicycle parking spaces will be laid out in the vicinity of the new station, including 70 in an underground facility. An estimated 11,000 people will use the station on a daily basis once it opens.

READ MORE: Metro excavation reveals startling discovery in Copenhagen

Grenades detonated in Copenhagen nature area

One of the main roads passing through the huge Kalvebod Fælled nature area on Amager is called Granatvej, and the Danish word for grenades is ‘granater’. So was it something of a coincidence that 15 old grenades were found near a path in the area known as Naturcenter Amager on Wednesday? The police and army were alerted, and they duly cordoned off an area with a radius of 1 km and detonated the devices.