London was Denmark’s top holiday destination in 2019

Spain has three destinations in the top 10, while central Asia is a new hit

Europe still the most popular place for Danes (photo: Momondo)
December 17th, 2019 9:57 am| by Christian W

According to a report from online flight search engine Momondo.dk, London was once again Denmark’s favourite travel destination in 2019.

London was followed by Malaga, Bangkok, Barcelona and Paris, andthe top 10 was completed by New York, Rome, Berlin, Istanbul and Palma de Mallorca.

“The Danes have always loved the English capital – and with just cause. The city is brimming with sights and, with the pound where it is compared to the Danish kroner, the Danes have been getting a little extra bang for their buck for shopping in 2019,” said Lasse Skole Hansen, Momondo’s head of press.

Baku and Tbilisi hitting
Perhaps another reason for London being so popular is that it’s quite affordable to get there. In fact, only Berlin was cheaper to get to, while Gdansk, Prague, Brussels, Budapest, Milan, Krakow, Helsinki and Vienna were also on the more affordable side of the spectrum.

Another travel trend amongst the Danes included Azerbaijan taking the biggest leap in popularity, up 54 percent compared to 2018, followed by Georgia (52 percent), Fiji (49 percent), Madagascar (42 percent) and Costa Rica (41 percent).

“We see a clear trend that central Asia has captured the attention of the Danes. Both Azerbaijan and Georgia are located on the Silk Road, so there is culture and architecture that date back to when the caravans moved between Europe and Asia,” said Hansen.

