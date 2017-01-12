 Lonely Planet warns about overtourism in Copenhagen – The Post

Lonely Planet warns about overtourism in Copenhagen

Is it a case of too little, too late for the Danish capital?

Becoming another Amsterdam? (photo: Pixabay)
September 12th, 2019 9:18 am| by Christian W

Less than a year ago, the renowned travel guide, Lonely Planet, listed Copenhagen as the top city to visit in 2019 and described the Danish capital as being “cool” and “unstoppable”.

So unstoppable apparently that now the travel guide is warning that Copenhagen has become the latest city to be undone by the escalating global problem of global tourism.

“The concentrated inflow of tourists clogging the heart of the city is starting to put a strain on urban life with increased waste, noise and traffic levels,” wrote Lonely Planet in its article, ‘Is Copenhagen the latest city to fall victim to overtourism?’.

Promoting other areas
The article explores that the city is doing to address the issues, while an expert indicated that it was “too little, too late.”

Over the past decade, the number of tourists coming to the Danish capital has increased by 74 percent and tourism organisation Wonderful Copenhagen (WC) expects that to double by 2030. Promoting hip areas of Vesterbro and Nørrebro is one way WC hopes to tackle the issue.

Meanwhile, other experts point to the city having plenty of room to spare for more visitors, particularly away from popular inner city areas such as Nyhavn and Strøget walking street.

