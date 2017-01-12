 Long wait over: New Metro opens to great fanfare in Copenhagen – The Post

Long wait over: New Metro opens to great fanfare in Copenhagen

Tens of thousands out to celebrate opening of City Ring

Queen Margrethe II came out for a ride (photo: Metroen)
September 30th, 2019 10:07 am| by Christian W

Yesterday was a massive day for Copenhagen as thousands of locals descended upon the new City Ring Metro to catch a ride on its maiden journey.

From Rådhuspladsen and Kongens Nytorv to Trianglen and Nørrebro, the Danes queued up in unwelcoming weather to enjoy the City Ring line for the first time … and it was all free.

Tents and events were pitched up at all 17 stations, with flags, key rings, balloons, maps and other free items handed out to the excited public before it all kicked off at 16:00.

Nordhavn up next
A number of dignitaries were also at hand to usher in the new transportation chapter of the capital, including Queen Margrethe II, PM Mette Frederiksen and city mayor Frank Jensen, who all took part in the festivities.

Most of those turning out for a debut ride rode the entire City Ring circle, which took about 40 minutes because of the huge mass of people vying for a spot on the new Metro.

After over a decade of planning, construction and delays, it was clear that Copenhagen was out in force to welcome the latest pearl of public transportation. Next up is the Nordhavn line, which is due to open in early 2020, followed by the Ny Ellebjerg extension, which is scheduled for 2024.

